Eddie Berganza, a high-ranking editor at DC Comics, was fired by DC and Warner Bros. just two days after he was suspended amid claims that he forcibly kissed and groped three women.

“We are committed to eradicating harassment and ensuring that all employees, as well as our freelance community, are aware of our policies, are comfortable reporting any concerns and feel supported by our Company,” the company said in a statement.

Group editor Berganza, 53, was fired in the wake of a BuzzFeed report published Friday that saw three former employees accuse him of sexual assault.

Liz Marsham, a former writer, said Berganza cornered her, forced his tongue in her mouth and tried to grope her in 2006, just three weeks after she first started working at the company.

Another employee, Joan Hilty, alleged Berganza grabbed her and tried to kiss her multiple times at a staff get-together at a bar in the early 2000s.

A third woman, who chose to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation, said Berganza forcibly kissed her in a hotel bar in 2012 when she was attending a comics convention with her boyfriend as a freelance writer.

Berganza has been a DC employee since the ’90s, and has risen through the ranks over the years — despite the fact that his behavior was reported by a group of five employees to human resources in a joint complaint years ago.

After rumors of the 2012 incident swirled online in the blog Bleeding Cool, Berganza was demoted. Still, he oversaw projects related to Superman and Wonder Woman.

DC Entertainment announced Saturday it would be launching an investigation into his behavior.