NEW YORK (AP) — After winning one of the top literary prizes last year for his children’s book “The Eyes & The Impossible,” Dave Eggers has a sequel set for this fall.

Eggers’ “The Eyes, The Fire, & The Avalanche Kingdom” will be published Nov. 18, Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers announced Tuesday. Illustrated by Shawn Harris, the new novel continues the journey of the free dog Johannes, along with friends Helene (a goat) and Bertrand (a seagull).

“I was sure ‘The Eyes & the Impossible was a once in a lifetime book,” Eggers’ editor, Melanie Nolan said in a statement. “So I was very, very happy to be proven wrong when Dave hinted that Johannes and Bertrand had more adventures in store, and that opossums might somehow be involved.”

In 2024, “The Eyes & The Impossible” won the Newbery Medal for the year’s outstanding children’s book. Eggers is otherwise known for the fictionalized memoir “A Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius,” and such novels as “What Is the What” and “A Hologram for King.”

McSweeney’s, the nonprofit publisher he helped found, will release a woodbound edition of “The Eyes, The Fire, & The Avalanche Kingdom.”