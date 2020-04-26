Editor’s note: This is one in a periodic series called Stepping Up, highlighting moments of compassion, duty and community in uncertain times. Have a story we should tell? Send it via email to newstips@seattletimes.com with the subject “Stepping Up.”

They dance with their cat, their baby, each other.

They clap and laugh and sing. Juggle.

A dance video created by a Bellingham children’s book author set to a track by a local band is so funny it is impossible to watch without smiling. And that, said Stefanie Cornell, who made the video, was exactly the idea.

Cornell started making dance videos in her house during the coronavirus pandemic to post on her personal Facebook page. She kept going … and going, and then, “I decided it would be fun to take it up a notch, and have my friends dancing too,” Cornell said.

She was delighted not one person she asked to participate said no — and at how well the filming went. “It really came together so magically,” Cornell said. “Filming like that can be such a gong show, things just don’t go well.

“But it was so much fun, it obviously just was meant to be. It was just to do something lighthearted and fun, bring a little joy.”

Set to the tune “This Ain’t Goodbye” by Bellingham band Local Ghost, Cornell zips through the video dancing and holding up a hand-lettered sign with the song title — which is also her message about quarantine. “It’s not good bye forever, never see you again, it’s just bye for now.”

Her friends all come out of their houses and dance along with her while remaining socially distanced on their porch. A puppet held by one dancer does some particularly good moves. The juggler keeps in time to the music as he throws.

Bass guitarist Tom McKay said when Cornell reached out to him for permission to use the band’s song in the video he immediately agreed. Even though the band has been on hiatus for several years, and he’s presently in Boston, McKay said he didn’t hesitate.

“Whenever somebody offers some random thing, you should take them up on it, even if you don’t know where it is going to lead,” McKay said.

He said he was delighted with the result. “It sure put a smile on my face.”

