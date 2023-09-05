From classical ballet to ballroom to flamenco, the fall season brings a variety of dance to Seattle stages. Here’s a sampling of what’s in store.

Whim W’Him

Olivier Wevers’ ever-creative troupe continues its fall tradition known as the Choreographic Shindig: Three contemporary choreographers, selected from hundreds of applicants, create new works for the company. This year’s chosen dancemakers are Hannah Garner, Dava Huesca and Ana Maria Lucaciu, each making their Seattle debut.

Sept. 8-16 at Erickson Theatre, 1524 Harvard Ave., Seattle; Sept. 19 at Vashon Center for the Arts, 19600 Vashon Highway S.W., Vashon Island; $15-$40, premium ticket $75; whimwhim.org

Pacific Northwest Ballet

The Northwest’s largest dance company begins its 51st season with two contemporary programs. “Petite Mort,” in September, features a Jiří Kylián double bill — the title ballet, with its hoop skirts and somber swordplay, and the delightful froth of “Sechs Tänze (Six Dances)” — and Alexander Ekman’s sardonic “Cacti.” November’s program brings back one of my favorite PNB new works of recent years, Alexei Ratmansky’s heartfelt, haunting tribute to the people of Ukraine, “Wartime Elegy,” sharing a bill with Donald Byrd’s “Love and Loss” and a world premiere from Australian choreographer Danielle Rowe.

Sept. 22-Oct. 1, Nov. 3-12; McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle; $38-$210; 206-441-2424, pnb.org

Alana O. Rogers Dance Company

Local dancemaker Rogers presents a new work inspired by dream landscapes and her 4-year-old’s imagination, “The Deep Dark,” as well as a restaging of her lighthearted 2022 work “It’s All a Circus.” All ages are especially welcome at the Sept. 30 matinee, which will feature a Q&A with the artists.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1; Erickson Theater, 1524 Harvard Ave., Seattle; $22-$32; alanaorogers.org

Derek Hough — Symphony of Dance

If you remember Hough’s quicksilver technique from “Dancing With the Stars” — a guilty, spangly pleasure for many seasons — you might be intrigued by his touring show, which features a live band, a troupe of dancers performing a variety of dance styles from ballroom to contemporary, and yes, sequins.

Oct. 4; Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $45-$145 (VIP packages begin at $199); 206-682-1414, stgpresents.org

Amy O’Neal

A former Seattleite now based in Los Angeles, choreographer/dance educator O’Neal returns for The Hybrid Lab: Conversations in Merging Dance Cultures, an event described by its presenter Velocity Dance Center as “part dance party, part performance [cipher], part contemporary performance art, and part conversation,” to also include Seattle hip-hop luminaries Orb, Alfredo “Free” Vergara, Tracey Wong and Majinn O’Neal.

Oct 5-7; 12th Avenue Arts, 1620 12th Ave., Seattle; $20-$50; velocitydancecenter.org

Grupo Corpo

This Brazilian troupe, a Meany Hall favorite known for its exhilarating energy and virtuoso technique, returns with two new works. “Gil Refazendo” (“Gil Redoing”) celebrates the music of Brazilian singer/songwriter Gilberto Gil; “Gira” (“Cute”) takes inspiration from Afro-Brazilian religious tradition.

Oct. 19-21; Meany Hall, University of Washington campus, 4040 George Washington Lane N.E., Seattle; $64-$79; 206-543-4880, meanycenter.org

World Ballet Series: “Cinderella”

Choreographed by Estonian choreographer Marina Kesler and performed by an international troupe of 40 dancers, this family-friendly production combines classical ballet with fairy-tale storytelling (and, from what the photos indicate, wonderfully colorful costumes).

Oct. 27; Paramount Theatre, 911 Pine St., Seattle; $35-$130; 206-682-1414, stgpresents.org

Soledad Barrio & Noche Flamenca

“Searching for Goya,” a world premiere, takes its inspiration from paintings by Spanish artist Francisco de Goya, whose work reflected the political turmoil of Spain in the 18th and 19th centuries. Barrio and her company specialize in the beauty and drama of modern flamenco dance; they’ll be joined onstage by singers and musicians.

Nov. 16-18; Meany Hall, University of Washington campus, 4040 George Washington Lane N.E., Seattle; $54-$69; 206-543-4880, meanycenter.org