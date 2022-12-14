Among the many skills that Olivier Wevers picked up in the 13 years since he founded contemporary dance company Whim W’Him, a familiarity with church real estate laws is the most unexpected.

It all started when Wevers decided to make good on his dream to purchase a building for Whim W’Him. Ever since launching the Seattle-based company in 2009, he envisioned a home base for his dancers that would also function as a space to make contemporary dance more accessible to the community through classes, events and a dance school. On Wednesday — after a monthslong process — Wevers’ vision is becoming a reality as Whim W’Him is completing its purchase of the All Saints Church building, located on top of Queen Anne Hill, for $3.5 million.

“There’s always been a larger picture for me,” Wevers says. “When I started Whim W’Him I had a dream to own my own space and start a dance school that would help fund the company.”

About four years ago, Wevers sat down to figure out how it might be done. For the past decade, Whim W’Him had rented rehearsal studios across the region — some of them, such as the ones at Pacific Northwest Ballet, were state of the art with professional-grade dance floors (that reduce the risk of injury), while others consisted of little more than a vinyl surface covered in layers of plastic shower curtains.

Wevers wanted something reliable and safe — a space where his dancers could practice in a professional-level environment and one they would feel a sense of ownership over. At first, he looked into leasing, but with the uncertainty of fluctuating rental prices and a lack of long-term options in a central location, that possibility soon fell to the wayside. With a recalibrated goal of purchasing, Wevers teamed up with real estate agent Paris Sakas (a longtime Whim W’Him supporter who serves on its advisory board) and started to look for a space.

It’s rare for a professional dance company to own a building — and according to Wevers, Whim W’Him will be the only one in this notoriously expensive area that does. Additionally, contemporary dance is often a hard sell for audiences — ticket sales alone are never enough to cover the production costs of a show, let alone rent on a building.

“[Dance] is an art form that is an abstract expression of identity, and it can feel hard to access,” says Erin Johnson, executive director at Velocity Dance Center, a nonprofit focused on contemporary dance that left its Capitol Hill location due to financial hardship brought on by the pandemic and government-mandated closures. The company has since been working out of various spaces including 12th Avenue Arts on Capitol Hill and Base: Experimental Arts + Space in Georgetown. Also, in Seattle, Johnson adds, “many people who are newer to wealth aren’t used to a more traditional culture of arts philanthropy like we see on the East Coast.”

This summer, a few months after losing out on a church in Ravenna, Wevers found All Saints Church, which was on the market for $4.5 million. Established in 2001 by Pastor Bill Berger, the church, housed in a 1967 building, was partly kept afloat by a day care center in the basement with a long-term lease, according to Wevers, who added that additional income came from a concealed cellphone tower in the church’s steeple. Both permanent revenue streams (along with a house on the property that Wevers plans to rent out) made purchasing the property a more palatable option. But what about the $4.5 million asking price?

A benefactor, who wishes to remain anonymous, agreed to loan the company the money. After multiple rounds of negotiation, Wevers secured the property (as-is and full of furniture) for $3.5 million. Additional grant money from the Jolene McCaw Family Foundation will cover the estimated cost of needed repairs and renovations, including installation of a professional-grade Harlequin dance floor — the same floor PNB uses, Wevers says.

The company is working with Owen Richards Architects on a renovation they hope will finish next summer. Wevers recognizes his extraordinary circumstances and has plans to make the space a resource to the dance community with low-cost studio rentals and full scholarships to the future school for select dancers who are people of color.

This approach made Whim W’Him an attractive buyer for Berger, who didn’t want to see his church torn down and replaced with high-cost condos.

“We were relieved that the building will continue to be an anchor in the community,” says Berger, who adds that his congregation will continue to meet virtually. “As a church, we have always believed social lift is necessary to create and foster community that is kind and safe. We believe Olivier and his company will continue that for Queen Anne and Seattle.”

“My goal is to give everyone access to dance,” Wevers says. “Once we open, I don’t ever want to see those studios empty.”