Dance review

There’s a wide-eyed poignancy when you know you’re seeing something for the last time — a heightened sense of trying to savor each moment before it forever slips away. I’ve been watching Noelani Pantastico dancing the role of Juliette in Jean-Christophe Maillot’s “Roméo et Juliette” at Pacific Northwest Ballet for 14 years now, since opening night in 2008 (with Pantastico a late replacement for the injured Carla Korbes) and multiple performances since. Each time I’ve marveled at Pantastico’s silken dancing and passionate, emotional portrayal of a very young woman in love; each time, it’s felt as if I was seeing the ballet anew, as Pantastico always makes us feel that she’s discovering it — like Juliette discovering love — for the first time.

And now Pantastico ends her 25-year performing career with this ballet, at a time when live performance still feels like the freshest of miracles. Alongside her longtime Roméo, the marvelous James Yoichi Moore, she threw herself into the role as if no time at all had passed. These characters are forever young, and Pantastico and Moore showed that in every shiver, every writhe of ecstasy, every weightless lift, every arabesque that looked poised to take flight. Particularly in the balcony scene, you watch them wondering if you’re caught in a dream — in real life, it seems impossible that people could move like poetry. Wrapped in Prokofiev’s glorious score — how lovely was it to see and hear the full Pacific Northwest Ballet Orchestra again, under Emil de Cou’s baton? — two dancers at the height of their powers made magic together.

Even aside from the central couple, there was much about Friday’s opening-night performance to celebrate: Elle Macy’s razor-like slashing of a pointe-shoe’d leg as Lady Capulet; new PNB soloist James Kirby Rogers’ commanding presence as Tybalt; Cecilia Iliesiu’s preening elegance as Rosaline; Miles Pertl’s quiet anguish as Friar Laurence; and simply the fact that we were there — that we could gather in our masks and watch something larger than life, and ever so much more beautiful. And that we could say goodbye — and thank you — to Pantastico, whose smile during the long final standing ovation seemed to fill the theater with warmth. She’s scheduled to dance it just three times more; it’s hard to imagine a lovelier farewell.