Dance review

Pacific Northwest Ballet’s final repertory evening of the season, “Worlds to Come,” began with a poignant reminder. When we previously saw Edwaard Liang’s soulful contemporary ballet “The Veil Between Worlds,” it was during PNB’s all-digital season of 2020-21 that we all watched from our armchairs at home, wondering when we’d ever see a live performance again. On our screens, Liang’s work was remote perfection; on the stage, on Friday’s opening night, it began with an inelegant stumble, as Lesley Rausch and James Kirby Rogers became entangled — quite understandably so — with the enormous silk banner that plays a key role in the ballet. Perfection, when you’re dancing not for cameras but for audiences, is an elusive muse; ballet, though it often seems to be performed by otherworldly angels, is like everything else in life. Things happen. We pick ourselves up; we go on.

And go on the dancers did, letting the work fill the stage and the vast hall, erasing any memory of that tiny screen. Rausch, in her final performances with PNB (she’s retiring this month, after 22 years with the company), and Rogers performed the ballet’s first pas de deux with lovely, delicate slowness, letting us revel in Rausch’s matchless extension, toes pointed to the sky. Jonathan Batista effortlessly leapt toward that sky. Dylan Wald and Elle Macy, in the second pas de deux, danced as if one body, to Oliver Wood’s beautiful, pulsating score that seemed to exude hope.

Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s “Khepri,” the first of two world premieres on the program, would make a glorious double-bill with Crystal Pite’s swarm-like “Emergence”: inspired by the idea of scarab beetles, seen as deities in ancient Egypt. Like Pite, Ochoa here creates a haunting vocabulary of movement: Under a lacy but faintly forbidding cobweb, the dancers entwined, weaving together in a way that felt dangerous, like you didn’t know what would come next. Two couples — Ashton Edwards and Lucien Postlewaite, Elizabeth Murphy and Rogers — performed spiky pas de deux seemingly made of dark silk, while Kuu Sakuragi moved between them like a lightning bolt, tossing off wonderfully off-kilter jumps as if he was tying himself in knots. It was over too quickly, like a shadowy dream.

By contrast, Kiyon Ross’ new work “…throes of increasing wonder,” set to a shimmering score by Cristina Spinei, was all brightness and joy. A 50th-anniversary present to the company, staged with large boxes and the projected words “Open me,” it was filled with gifts, from the dancers to the audience: Yuki Takahashi and Destiny Wimpye’s lovely, soaring grand jetés; the joyful pairings of Batista/Angelica Generosa and Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan/Ezra Thomson; the long-limbed grace of Dammiel Cruz-Garrido and Amanda Morgan; and once more Rausch and Rogers, the former looking like she’d like to dance all night. If only she, and all of them, could.