Dance review

“Boundless,” Pacific Northwest Ballet’s current repertory program of three contemporary works, begins with a moving reminder of the passage of time. Penny Saunders’ “Wonderland” made its debut in November 2020 during PNB’s all-digital season, filmed in an empty McCaw Hall, with the camera panning across quiet rows of velvet seats. Now it’s back, with those seats magically filled: Lucien Postlewaite still danced alone on a balcony, but his graceful arm movements extended over a rapt crowd — many of us surely remembering watching this ballet at home on our screens, wondering if we’d ever gather for art again.

While “Wonderland” in some ways worked better on film — I missed the quirky intimacy of it, and the creative camera work (including filming dancers from above, on the floor of the orchestra pit) — it was a joy to see it back, different and yet the same, celebrating the idea of a theater being a place of magic, of community, of hope. It’s a ballet full of happy surprises, like the sudden arrival of a dancer (Ginabel Peterson) practically floating above the floor in a voluminous red skirt; the appearance center stage of pianist Christina Siemens; or the playful trio of Madison Rayn Abeo, Cecilia Ilieisu and Yuki Takahashi, seemingly partnered by their shadows on the sparkling red curtain, three Alices caught in their own Wonderland.

Two world premieres filled out the program — unfortunately, somewhat unevenly. Artistic director Peter Boal’s program notes observed that Alejandro Cerrudo’s “Black on Black on Black” was created — due to time limitations because of Cerrudo’s busy schedule — in just 15 rehearsal days. While Cerrudo, PNB’s resident choreographer, has a gift for unique, beautiful movement (I could watch his “Silent Ghost” or “Little mortal jump” endlessly), Boal’s words felt like an excuse for a dance that just wasn’t fully realized. It’s an ambitious concept: a work set to a montage of recorded music and filled with short vignettes, each interrupted by the descent or rise of an opaque black curtain, blocking off the dancers and the light. Throughout the dance, bits of innovation teased — an elegant lift, with one dancer lying on the floor, here; a soloist diving gracefully over the furled curtain there — but “Black on Black on Black,” which seemed to simply stop rather than resolve itself with an ending, clearly needed more time to simmer.

In contrast with the darkness of Cerrudo’s work, Jessica Lang’s “Let Me Mingle Tears With Thee,” set to the evening’s only orchestral music (Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s 18th-century religious work “Stabat Mater,” played by the PNB Orchestra), was beautifully colorful. Jillian Lewis’ flowing costumes, done in whispery pastels in the first half and rich jewel tones for the second, made for glorious eye candy, caught like museum art in Carolyn Wong’s elegant lighting design. Though the ballet was pleasant and often lovely to watch — particularly a sparkling solo from Angelica Generosa; a reminder that Kuu Sakuragi can jump like he has wings; and a brief, lyrical male pas de deux danced by James Yoichi Moore and Miles Pertl — there didn’t seem to be much of a central idea expressed; just a soft, pleasing prettiness. Nonetheless, I left the theater satisfied; “Wonderland” had reminded me that even a mixed bag of live performance still feels like a miracle.