Dance review

Once a season or so, Pacific Northwest Ballet tosses away its pointe shoes and presents a full evening of contemporary work, at least some of it brand-new to local audiences. Watching these evenings is like stepping up to a dance buffet — you want a little more of this, a little less of that, and please bring me a full plate of that immediately. “Plot Points,” PNB’s first repertory program since reopening to individual ticket buyers (the first half of the season was subscriber-only, due to pandemic limitations), didn’t quite have the oomph that some rep programs have had in the past, but two of the four dances left me wanting more. And — let’s be honest — seeing live performance again, even if it’s not quite the company’s best, still feels like a miracle.

Robyn Mineko Williams’ world premiere “Before I Was” opened the evening, a brief work with a lovely, poignant idea at its center: Two children, playing together, discover their future adult selves (Christopher D’Ariano, Leah Terada). It’s basically an extended pas de deux, with multiple layers added — the children, a busy set, an oversized chair, two onstage singers (Macie Stewart and Siam Cunningham, who composed the music), an oddly abrupt ending. The result is that some often-beautiful movement, with D’Ariano and Terada seeming to melt into each other, gets a little lost in the crowd; I found myself wanting to pare down the visuals and focus on the inventive dance. Overall, “Before I Was” felt like a good first draft that could use some editing.

Crystal Pite’s “Plot Point,” previously seen at PNB in 2017, is likewise a lot — a sort of deconstructed screenplay translated into movement (and one that’s very hard to follow without reading Pite’s lengthy program note). It’s a joy to hear the PNB Orchestra, under conductor Emil de Cou, slashing gleefully into Bernard Herrmann’s iconic “Psycho” score, but you wish it were in service to a less opaque work. After multiple viewings, “Plot Point” still leaves me mostly mystified, and not intriguingly so; it doesn’t mesmerize in the way of her remarkable “Emergence.” Dancers rush on and off the stage, heels click in an elaborate sound design, and there are smatterings of ideas that register: A whirling party scene, for example, seems to wonderfully capture the idea of conversation as dance. But ultimately it seems like Herrmann’s strings do most of the heavy lifting here, with the dancers a bit lost in a noir fog.

Much more invigorating was Justin Peck’s “The Times are Racing,” a 2017 work making its PNB premiere. A cast dressed in shorts, T-shirts and colorful streetwear dances in sneakers to a pulsing score by Dan Deacon. The movement is joyful and intricate, and Peck has a Balanchine-like knack for making interesting shapes with large groups of dancers; they seem to be ever-sifting, ever-changing. Kyle Davis and D’Ariano tossed off a wonderfully loose soft-shoe tap sequence, and a lively quartet (Leta Biasucci, Angelica Generosa, Melisa Guilliams and James Yoichi Moore) seemed to be completing each other’s dance sentences. It’s a dance with a wonderful sense of expansive movement — New York City Ballet has, irresistibly, filmed a section of it in a subway station — and seems to get faster and faster until it ends in a colorful pile, long before you want it to.

And David Parsons’ 1992 solo “Caught,” returning to PNB’s stage, is a simple dance with a gimmick — but oh, what a gimmick. Elle Macy, through clever use of strobe lights, quite literally flew through the air. It’s dance as magic, and I could have watched her soar all night — and Macy, beaming through her bow, looked quite ready to do so.