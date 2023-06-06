When Lesley Rausch, longtime principal dancer with Pacific Northwest Ballet, danced in George Balanchine’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” earlier this spring, it was a career coming full circle.

“That was the first thing I ever danced with PNB,” Rausch said, in an interview last month during a brief break between rehearsals. She was then a teenage student, in the PNB School’s Professional Division, dancing the roles of Hound and Epilogue Fairy when the company went on tour to Istanbul and Hong Kong in 1999. Over her years with the company, the ballet has returned to the repertory multiple times, “and whenever I watch it I see my entire career in ballet,” Rausch said. “I’ve done almost every role. It holds a really special place in my heart.” She remembered, as a young dancer in “Midsummer,” looking up to then-principals Patricia Barker and Louise Nadeau and “just idolizing them.”

And PNB audiences can partly thank “Midsummer” for Rausch’s radiant presence this season; she’d thought of retiring last year, but the company’s 50th anniversary — and the chance to dance her favorite “Midsummer” roles one more time — inspired her to stay one more year. Now, after 22 years with the company (she’s been a principal dancer, ballet’s highest rank, since 2011, and is currently PNB’s most longstanding member), Rausch, who’s 41, will give her final PNB performance at the Season Encore on June 11. She’ll perform excerpts from George Balanchine’s “Slaughter on Tenth Avenue,” Kent Stowell’s “Swan Lake,” and Balanchine’s “Duo Concertant” — the latter accompanied by her sister, Lauren Rausch, on violin.

A tall, elegant dancer with a dazzlingly high arabesque, a magical lightness and a quiet warmth, Rausch is originally from Columbus, Ohio, but moved to Seattle alone at the age of 17 “with the hope of maybe having some professional experience as a dancer.” It was a dream her parents fully supported, and one that soon came true: PNB’s founding artistic directors Francia Russell and Kent Stowell invited her into the company in 2001; current artistic director Peter Boal, who arrived in 2005, promoted her out of the corps de ballet and “gave me an incredible array of different things to dance over the course of my career, helping to make me into the dancer that I am.”

Boal, asked to describe what makes Rausch special, said the answer was twofold. “On one side, there’s just pure talent and artistry,” he said. “The other side is that Lesley is a person who has not ever taken that talent and artistry for granted. She’s relished the working process, approaching it from her point of view but being so generous with other people … All that she’s learned, she’s willing to share and give and offer.”

Over 22 years, Rausch has amassed a long list of favorite roles — “I could go on for days!” she said — but singled out Odette/Odile in Kent Stowell’s “Swan Lake” as her most beloved. “As a young child, that was always the one I wanted to do and I felt so at home in it,” she said, noting that she was fortunate enough to dance it several times over the course of her career. Boal said Rausch is “the standard for ‘Swan Lake’ — so deeply invested in the partnership and choreography and story.”

Also special to her is Ulysses Dove’s contemporary work “Red Angels,” which signified a turning point in her career in 2006. “I fell in love with that one,” she said. “I felt like (Boal) plucked me out of the corps and gave me this massive opportunity.” Other favorites she cited were two by Balanchine: the “Agon” pas de deux, and the Act II pas de deux in “Midsummer.”

Looking back, Rausch said that partnering has been a particularly meaningful aspect of her career. “When you’re doing something in coordination with somebody else, you have to trust somebody else and they trust you, you’re accomplishing this thing together — it’s very hard to describe what that feels like,” she said. “To share those moments on stage has been so incredibly special.” Though she spoke warmly of all of her many partners, there’s no question who her favorite might be: former PNB principal dancer Batkhurel Bold, her husband since 2016.

Though Rausch has been fortunate to have had few career interruptions due to injury, she did share one long absence with all of her colleagues: between the pandemic months of March 2020 and September 2021, when PNB’s stage went dark. While Rausch, dealing with some injuries at the time, thinks the long pause may have been somewhat regenerative for her physically, mentally, it took a toll.

“I wasn’t dancing at all, the world was falling apart, and it was really awful,” she said. “It kind of got to the point where I wasn’t sure I would ever make it back on stage.” Coming back, after those long months, was “the hardest thing I’ve probably ever done in my career … The physical difficulty of it was shocking. I had never felt before like I didn’t have that fine muscle control in my feet. It took so long to get back.”

But get back she did. “I couldn’t believe how happy I was to be able to perform for people again,” she said. “I think (the pandemic) helped me to realize how much I loved this job.”

After she finishes the season, Rausch looks forward to spending more time with Bold, traveling and visiting family. She’ll continue to teach Pilates (she’s a certified instructor) and work with private students. But for now, she’s looking forward to an emotional Season Encore, and a final goodbye to the stage where she’s spent so much of her life.

“The Seattle audiences have really embraced me, and I’m so appreciative, so grateful for that,” she said. “I’m so grateful that I could spend my entire career in one company and have it be this company, which I just love so much.”