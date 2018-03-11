In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Jerome Robbins’ birth, PNB will present a Robbins Festival Sept. 21-29, kicking off its 46th season.

Pacific Northwest Ballet will kick off its 46th season with a tribute to a dance legend.

In celebration of the 100th anniversary of Jerome Robbins’ birth, the company will present a Robbins Festival Sept. 21-29, featuring two repertory programs of the great choreographer’s works. Program 1 will include “Circus Polka,” “In the Night,” “Afternoon of a Faun, “Other Dances” (new to PNB), and “West Side Story Suite”; Program 2 features “Circus Polka,” “Dances at a Gathering,” and “The Concert.”

PNB artistic director Peter Boal worked closely with Robbins while a dancer with New York City Ballet, and has made it a priority during his PNB tenure to add Robbins’ works to the company’s repertoire. (Last season featured the PNB premiere of Robbins’ “Opus 19/The Dreamer.”) For the Robbins Festival, the two programs will alternate; subscribers will receive tickets to one program, depending on their subscription night, and can purchase discounted tickets for the other.

The season will also include the return of two full-length ballets, Ronald Hynd’s “The Sleeping Beauty” (Feb. 1-10, 2019) and George Balanchine’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” (April 12-21, 2019), as well as the traditional holiday run of Balanchine’s “The Nutcracker.” New-to-PNB contemporary work will include “Silent Ghost” by Alejandro Cerrudo (whose “Little mortal jump” thrilled PNB audiences in 2016), Swedish choreographer Alexander Ekman’s acclaimed 2010 work “Cacti,” and NYCB choreographer Justin Peck’s “In the Countenance of Kings,” set to music by Sufjan Stevens. World premiere works from Robyn Mineko Williams, Matthew Neenan and PNB company member Kyle Davis will also be featured, as will two Balanchine ballets not seen on PNB’s stage in some time: “Tarantella” and “Theme and Variations.”

New subscriptions are currently on sale, at pnb.org or 206-441-2424. Single tickets for “The Nutcracker” and the Robbins festival go on sale in July, with the remainder of the season on sale at a later to-be-announced date.