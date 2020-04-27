Pacific Northwest Ballet, faced with the double blow of losing income from both ticket receipts and PNB School tuition due to coronavirus cancellations, has received some help: The company said it has received $3 million from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, which will be used to cover lost wages.

“We had furloughed dancers, musicians, staff, faculty, costume, wardrobe, and production teams, although we committed to maintaining the healthcare coverage for everyone enrolled in PNB-sponsored plans regardless of their employment status. This loan covers eight weeks of pay, to June 14,” said executive director Ellen Walker in a statement. “We continue to conserve resources, because despite this oasis of good news, PNB will almost certainly need to consider future furloughs and wage reductions as implications of the pandemic continue to unfold for organizations like ours.”

The company has established an Emergency Relief Fund to help offset losses and fund an eventual return to the stage.