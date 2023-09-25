Dance review

A little Mozart, a little fencing, a little ballet — what more could one want on a fall evening? Pacific Northwest Ballet’s season-opening repertory, called “Petite Mort” after the first dance on the program, may have on paper looked a bit underwhelming for the company’s 2023-2024 kickoff: three contemporary works, all of them previously presented; no big-story ballet or showy new work. But a good-sized opening night crowd gathered, rewarded by two sublime Jiří Kylián works and a third ballet that … well, did I mention Kylián?

“Petite Mort,” which involves 12 dancers, six fencing foils, six empty baroque dresses on wheels and a dramatic wave of black silk, was choreographed by Kylián in 1991 in honor of the second centenary of Mozart’s death; it was first presented at PNB in 2009. Set to two of the composer’s piano concertos (played with soft sensitivity by Christina Siemens), it alternates creative prop work with six liquid pas de deux, each lovelier than the last. Ashton Edwards and Mark Cuddihee whirled weightlessly; Dammiel Cruz-Garrido and Clara Ruf Maldonado struck an eerily beautiful pose, his arms forming wings as he hovered above her. Angelica Generosa and Lucien Postlewaite seemed to delicately shape each other, her perfect arabesque seeming an extension of his limbs. I love this ballet’s final note: the empty dresses whirling, as if possessed by the dancer’s spirits.

“Sechs Tänze,” which wittily reuses those dresses, is a sort of companion piece to “Petite Mort”; also set to Mozart, it’s lighter and sillier and yet oddly moving. Eight dancers, dressed in baroque dishabille (the men sporting powdered wigs, which added its own punctuation), fluidly moved through a series of vignettes: chasing, arguing, flailing, soaring. Kylián’s movements here are often astonishingly quick, and the cast tosses the work off so fluidly you’d think it was simple; it’s not. Leta Biasucci, who does comedy so very well, was a standout here, as was an apple-chewing Zsilas Michael Hughes in a brilliant sight gag. Silly stuff for sure, but its final moment, as bubbles descend to the stage and the dancers respond in childlike rapture, is unexpectedly transporting.

Of Alexander Ekman’s “Cacti,” previously performed by PNB in 2018, let’s just say that you either love or hate this ballet (if indeed it can be called that), and I’m in the latter category. A busy mishmash of spoken word, endless repetition and plant-holding, taking place on a busy set filled with squares and involving very little actual dancing, it caused audible delight from some audience members and silence from others. Not the best note, to my mind, on which to end a night and start a season — these glorious dancers deserve better. May the season bring more opportunities for them to shine.