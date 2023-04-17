Dance review

George Balanchine’s Shakespearean ballet “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” with its wide range of roles, lets us see every element of a dance company, from the tiniest of students to the most experienced of ballerinas — all of them captured in perfect moonlight.

At Pacific Northwest Ballet on Friday night, the evening began with 11-year-old PNB School student Charlotte Smith, whose beaming smile and effortless grand jete in the ballet’s opening solo moment spoke to a bright future. (The very poised Smith was just one of an enchanting array of young students in the production, costumed as antennae’d bugs — Balanchine, who played an elf in a “Midsummer” production as a child, uses them to add atmosphere and charm.) And it ended with longtime PNB principal dancer Lesley Rausch, who will retire from the company at the end of this season after 22 years, performing the ballet’s ethereal Act II pas de deux with partner Dylan Wald (also a welcome sight, only recently back after a year’s rehab from injury). Her dancing had a quiet rapture, a lovely sense of finding joy in every moment and every precise step.

“Midsummer” has long been a staple of PNB’s repertoire, and it’s a ballet I can’t imagine ever tiring of. Between the glorious Mendelssohn score (played with shimmery beauty by the PNB Orchestra), the fanciful costumes and sets by Martin Pakledinaz, that magical light designed by Randall G. Chiarelli, and the array of roles for nearly the entire company plus multiple students, it’s pure pleasure. On opening night, it was a treat to see Kyle Davis’ regal yet fleet-footed Oberon, opposite the appropriately fairylike Elizabeth Murphy as Titania, who brought a gentle, otherworldly softness to the role. Leta Biasucci was happily back on stage after nearly a year’s absence as scorned Hermia, reminding us that she’s deliciously funny, particularly in a little moment I like to call the Bourée of Despair. Sarah-Gabrielle Ryan sparkled as the Butterfly, with delicate arms ever aflutter, and Christian Poppe, a charming performer who doesn’t often get opening-night casting, flew through the air as meddling fairy Puck, carrying the ballet on his shoulders as lightly as a cobweb.

I went again Saturday night and saw Kuu Sakuragi’s debut as Puck, enjoying both his airborne acrobatics (seriously, this dancer has no use for gravity) and his funny rapport with Lucien Postlewaite’s Oberon — and, again, what a pleasure to see Postlewaite, another longtime PNB’er, finding new magic in the role. (His Oberon, compared to Davis’, was less regal and more supernatural and witty; both were lovely interpretations of the character.) If you go during the ballet’s second weekend, you’ll see some intriguing casting as dancers try out new roles: Ashton Edwards and Noah Martzell as Puck, Jonathan Batista as Oberon, Cecilia Iliesiu (a wistful Helena on opening night) as Titania. And you might get another peek at Rausch, who’s dancing Titania on Thursday night and the Act II pas de deux at Saturday’s matinee, before she slips away. To borrow Shakespeare’s words from “Midsummer,” a dancer’s career can be “swift as shadow, short as any dream” — but oh, what a lovely dream.