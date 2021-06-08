Live, in-person dance is back — finally. The annual Seattle International Dance Festival, founded by Cyrus Khambatta in 2006, is scheduled to take place June 12-19, in front of a socially distanced live audience. This year’s version will feature more than 25 local dance organizations (among them Spectrum Dance Theater, Khambatta Dance Company and Velocity Dance Center) and more than 80 dancers.

The festival will take place at Seattle’s Broadway Performance Hall, 1625 Broadway, with a 25% capacity limit so that audience members may maintain six feet of distance between each other. Face coverings will be required. For those unable to attend live performances or who feel uncomfortable doing so, each performance will also be livestreamed. The festival will include two livestreamed conversations featuring dance artists and other special guests, on the topics of “Dance Now and Post-COVID” and “What Is Our Community Doing to Support Dance Post-COVID?”

All-festival passes (six performances and two discussions) are $85, or $135 for premium seating. Two-show passes are $40; individual tickets $25; $18 for those 25 and under. Information: seattleidf.org