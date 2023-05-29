It’s a break between rehearsals at Pacific Northwest Ballet, yet Kiyon Ross is still dancing.

Alone in the center of the airy studio, while dancers buzz in small groups around the periphery, he’s quietly whirling, jumping, reaching, his eyes half shut, his mouth murmuring. Ross is at work on his new ballet, “ … throes of increasing wonder,” created in honor of the company’s 50th anniversary season, and he seems to be perpetually in movement, translating the vision in his head onto the bodies of the dancers. The ballet is premiering as part of PNB’s final repertory program of the season, beginning Friday and running through June 11.

It’s been a milestone season for PNB, and one for Ross as well: Last fall, Ross was named associate artistic director of the company where he’s spent more than half his life, in various positions both on and off the stage. “I’ve had so many opportunities to grow, to push myself into new facets of the business,” he said, in a post-rehearsal interview. “That is what has kept me here and interested and motivated.”

Ross’ trajectory at PNB began in 2000, when he was still in his teens. Originally from Baltimore, he had studied tap dance as a child, and only began ballet when his tap teacher mentioned to his mother that young Kiyon was a little weak in the upper body, and maybe a few ballet lessons would help. They did: So much so that Ross soon switched to exclusively studying ballet, and within a few years, was a student at the prestigious School of American Ballet in New York, where he studied under PNB’s now-artistic director Peter Boal. At 19, he came to PNB School for its summer program. Founding artistic directors Francia Russell and Kent Stowell liked what they saw in this powerful yet lyrical young dancer and invited him to stay; he joined the company in 2001.

Ross danced with PNB for 15 years (known then as Kiyon Gaines), achieving the rank of soloist. He loved performing — “I was so jazzed to get out onstage!” he remembered — and quickly became an audience favorite for his soaring jumps and effortless charisma. But his performing career ended relatively early, after recovery from an injury changed the way he felt onstage.

“I just felt like something was missing when I came back,” he said. “Things like stage fright, and nervousness about my body not cooperating, that I had never experienced before were there, and kind of dulled the performing experience for me.” He decided, in his mid-30s, to try something else, and moved quickly into teaching at PNB School, where he was a faculty member for four years.

Then a different kind of opportunity arose: The job of director of company operations became vacant in 2019. Ross, who had recently finished his degree in arts leadership at Seattle University, was curious about putting those business principles he’d learned into practice. Though apprehensive about leaving the studio, he knew he wanted to be an artistic director someday, and that “I would need to know how the business part of the organization worked.” He got that education, and then some: The pandemic hit not long after he started the job, necessitating an immersion in crisis management.

“I had no idea what was coming!” Ross said, laughing. “That job taught me a lot about how to be flexible, how to have difficult conversations with people, how to ask for things when fundraising — can we show this for free, can you donate this to us. It definitely gave me skills that I didn’t think I would ever have to use.”

Boal, who had known Ross since the latter’s teenage years, was noticing how skilled his former student had become in a leadership role. He’d been thinking for a while about the need to add a new position to the artistic team — “and the right person came along,” Boal said. “The wealth of experience that Kiyon brings is tremendous. I don’t know that anyone else has that degree of multifaceted experience within PNB. He’s lived it from so many different angles. And he and I have a great working relationship, and I thought it would be an enhancement to have him at my side.”

In his new position, Ross is most excited to work directly with the dancers again: talking with them, coaching them, helping shape their careers. “That’s where I find the most joy, for sure,” he said. He works with Boal to recruit new dancers, and has scheduled meetings with every company member, to discuss how they’re doing, what they’re working on, how to help them get to where they want to be. “I know how precious a dance career is,” Ross said. “And I know how important it is to feel like you’re supported. Not just supported in the studio, but supported as a human being.”

And he’s very happy to see the company’s recent evolution in terms of diversity. During his performance years, he was one of very few Black dancers at PNB: “Sometimes I was the only one in the company, and that’s really lonely,” he said. Now he’s thrilled by “all these beautiful faces and this colorful company … I never imagined that I would live during a time when I would see major ballet companies making changes like this.” He hopes to continue that work in his new position, creating a company that is welcoming to all.

“I want people to know that dancing is for them, dancing is for everyone,” he said. “Everyone should have an opportunity to experience dance. It changed the trajectory of my life completely.”

In his new job, Ross will not only work closely with Boal on artistic decisions, but he’ll also oversee a number of special projects, such as the Next Step program (a showcase for company choreographers), the Dance Film Festival, digital programming and special family matinees performed by PNB School.

What he doesn’t see himself doing much of, at least after this season, is dancemaking. “I love choreography as a second talent for me, but I don’t see myself being an artistic director who choreographs a lot,” he said. “I would rather give opportunities to those who are really invested.” He’s particularly interested in providing opportunities “for other choreographers who look like me — to find them, to seek them out.” There weren’t many choreographers of color coming through the company when he was a performer, Ross said; he’d like to help change that pattern.

But in the meantime, he’s happy to be creating “ … throes of increasing wonder,” which he envisioned as a 50th-anniversary gift to PNB — it was inspired, he said, by “the emotions you get when you receive a gift.” It’s his fourth mainstage work for PNB, and he’s proud to be surrounding himself with artists with whom he’s previously collaborated: composer Cristina Spinei, costume designer Pauline Smith, scenic designers Norbert Herriges and Reed Nakayama, lighting designer Nakayama.

Though Ross still misses performing, the process of creating this new work has reminded him that choreography helps to fill that need. “It’s a way to still express myself and to get that joy that I have inside out, for more people to experience,” he said.

In one way or another, Kiyon Ross will always be dancing.