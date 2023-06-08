Walking through Seattle’s former Immigration and Naturalization Service processing and detention center, it’s hard to shake off an old cliché.

If the walls of this building in the Chinatown International District could talk, they’d recount thousands of stories of aspiring Americans who passed through its doors over seven decades: people seeking refuge from war, political persecution and poverty. This INS facility was the main regional portal to the U.S. before the federal government closed it permanently in 2004.

Although the vacant building was transformed into artists’ studios in 2010 — re-christened as Inscape — its history hasn’t been forgotten. Metal plaques scattered throughout the hallways tell of the many people who received entry visas, as well as those who were detained and, ultimately, deported. The building was used to detain Chinese immigrants during the Chinese Exclusion Act and to detain Japanese Americans before they were sent to incarceration camps during World War II.

“That building has ghosts, you know?” says Seattle-based choreographer Alice Gosti. “You feel it when you enter.”

Gosti, who has spent several months as an artist-in-residence at Inscape, aims to bring some of the former INS building’s ghosts to life in a new dance — to be performed in that building June 16-18 — called “where is home : third shore.” She’ll highlight the building’s history and put a personal spin on what it means to be an immigrant to the United States.

The roots of “where is home,” produced by experimental Seattle-based performance and dance company MALACARNE, began with Gosti’s own journey to the U.S. almost 20 years ago. As the daughter of an American mother and an Italian father, Gosti has dual citizenship, so was able to bypass the INS bureaucracy when she arrived in Seattle to attend the University of Washington. But holding a U.S. passport didn’t guarantee that she felt like an American, and even after many years here, Gosti still considers herself to be an “other.”

Her new dance piece was inspired in part by a quest to find what Gosti’s mother once dubbed her daughter’s “third shore,” a place to call home. Gosti has explored the topic in several solos she created for herself, but felt she hadn’t reached her journey’s endpoint and decided to expand her project, recruiting a crew of immigrants — dancers and designers — to collaborate on the project.

Cornish College of the Arts graduate Marceline Nyakirindo remembers the general email Gosti sent to the college’s dance department two years ago, seeking interested artists. “It seemed intriguing,” Nyakirindo says. She signed on, thinking it might be a good opportunity to jump-start her career.

Nyakirindo and her family are Tutsis, members of the Banyamulenge community from the southern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo. When the Tutsi people became targets of genocide in the mid-1990s, Nyakirindo’s family was imprisoned, her father and brothers separated from the women and girls.

A humanitarian organization rescued them and, eventually, the family was reunited and resettled in Phoenix, Ariz. Although Nyakirindo was just 2 at the time, she remembers both the prison cell, and running through long grass to freedom.

“It’s been a traumatic experience, but I’m at peace now,” Nyakirindo says, crediting her deep Christian faith. Like many people who immigrated as young children, she tried to become as American as possible to fit in with her new friends. Because Nyakirindo had become so Americanized, she found it challenging when Gosti asked the dancers to mine their heritages for culturally specific movements or gestures to incorporate into the choreography. Despite the initial challenges, Nyakirindo has been able to revive both memories and symbols of her Banyamulenge heritage over her time working with Gosti.

Gosti doesn’t use any of the dancers’ gestures to create literal retellings of their personal stories or of the building’s history. Instead, she’s after what she calls an experimental, impressionistic experience for her audience, who will tour the facility in groups of 10, each group led by one of the four dancers.

They’ll roam down hallways and up stairwells, stopping at several locations to watch the dancers perform short solos. Ultimately, the groups will reunite on a large patio that once served as an exercise yard for the building’s detainees, where a dance for the ensemble evokes memories of the detention experience.

The tours will be strenuous for audiences as well as dancers, involving walking, standing and stair-climbs. Four performances are set aside for people who are mobility-impaired.

Gosti wants to welcome audiences who don’t normally come to dance shows, especially other immigrants. She hopes they’ll recognize their own experiences in this dance. And while “where is home : third shore” is a culmination of Gosti’s artistic residency at the old INS building, it’s just a stop on her continuing search for the place she calls home.

“I’ve been looking for my third shore all my life,” Gosti laughs. “I’ve been telling myself I don’t have to choose between Italy and America. I’m both, all the time. I’m a hybrid.”