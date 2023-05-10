Magic happened when Deborah Hadley stepped onto the stage.

Benjamin Houk, her frequent partner at Pacific Northwest Ballet, had a front-row seat to what he described as Hadley’s “otherworldly” performances as the company’s star ballerina in the 1980s. “She would get so immersed in a role, just such extraordinary theatricality and dedication,” he said, to the point that “she was Odette/Odile, she was Juliet.”

In “Swan Lake,” he said, Hadley’s white swan, Odette, was “so ethereal and fluid — her fingertips were feathers, her arms looked boneless, while the black swan Odile was “so joyously wicked, brazen … with steely talons out.” And her Juliet, in Kent Stowell’s “The Tragedy of Romeo and Juliet,” again demonstrated her range, from “young infatuation to profound love to painful loss and then such powerful, gut-wrenching grief. She was truly amazing.”

Hadley, a beloved dancer at PNB for 13 years until her retirement in 1991, died on April 22 at the age of 71. The cause of death, according to her son Brian Kickbush, was heart failure.

Francia Russell, PNB founding artistic co-director, said Hadley was the kind of dancer who blossomed on stage. “Some dancers,” she said, “you look at them in class, and they’re fine. But they’re completely different when they get on stage in front of an audience. Debby was like that.”

Hadley’s path to PNB was an unusual one: She didn’t join the company as a teenage apprentice, but arrived in her late 20s, the mother of two young sons. Originally from San Diego, Hadley trained and danced with the San Diego Ballet and performed with the Joffrey II before taking some time off for marriage and motherhood. When she auditioned for PNB, she wasn’t quite in professional dancing shape, Russell said, but “we saw something really interesting in Debby.”

She came into the company and “was a solid citizen from Day 1,” said PNB founding artistic co-director Kent Stowell. “She never, ever stopped being thoroughly professional and hardworking.” As an example of Hadley’s discipline and stamina, Stowell noted that she once danced five performances of “Swan Lake” in a row.

Houk, who danced with PNB from 1983 to 1996, also praised Hadley’s work ethic. “She was such an exquisite practitioner of breaking things down, each count, each half-count, each change of balance, each quarter rotation, each promenade, each penché … breaking things down to those minute details.” He described being in awe of her “complete immersion in both the technical and the artistic aspects of the work at hand. She was just unflappable, so brave and committed.”

A highlight of Hadley’s career at PNB was Stowell’s “The Tragedy of Romeo and Juliet,” which he created in a series of rehearsals with Hadley and Houk at PNB’s former home in the Good Shepherd Center in Wallingford. “It was impossible not to believe the story with Debby and Ben together,” said Russell. At the ballet’s world premiere in the old Seattle Center Opera House in 1987, Houk remembered an audience so dazzled that it was utterly quiet in the theater at the end. “Three thousand people, absolutely silent, savoring the moment,” he said.

While that was an unusual reaction, Houk said that audiences routinely adored Hadley, admiring her crystalline technique, her emotional commitment to her roles, her range, her energy. “She inspired a generation of young ballerinas, for sure,” he said.

And she would continue to inspire, after ending her performing career with PNB in 1991. (Never wanting a fuss, Hadley left the company without fanfare, only telling Houk, as the “Romeo and Juliet” overture played, that she was dancing her last role.)

In 1992, Hadley founded the Washington Academy of Performing Arts in Redmond, and served as its artistic director for many years. Later, she became ballet mistress of Fort Worth Dallas Ballet (now Texas Ballet Theater), before returning to the Northwest.

Most recently, she had taught privately and worked as a guest teacher and ambassador for The Ballet Alliance. And her gift of flight wasn’t just onstage: During her retirement, Hadley obtained her pilot’s license.

Hadley is survived by her mother Barbara Abbott, her sister Tamara Hadley, her sons Brandon Kickbush and Brian Kickbush, and her granddaughters Audrey Kickbush and Taylor Kickbush. Her husband Earl Paul Hadler, a pilot and air traffic controller, died in 2017. Her family suggests that those wishing to make a memorial donation might consider gifts to organizations bringing art to children, in light of Hadley’s lifelong dedication to doing so. There will be no memorial service.

“The art form itself, classical ballet, is absolutely pure,” Hadley said, in a 1986 Pacific Northwest Magazine interview. “Discipline, creativity, emotion — it takes all of these things to have the ability to create magical moments for other people. When you’ve done that, you don’t ever forget what it feels like.”