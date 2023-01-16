One day during the pandemic, performer, choreographer, and University of Washington Department of Dance artist-in-residence Alana Isiguen was driving when the 2001 version of the jazz standard “Footprints,” recorded by Regina Carter and Kenny Barron came on her car radio. Originally composed and recorded in 1966 by saxophonist Wayne Shorter for his album “Adam’s Apple,” the song has been performed by many jazz greats over the years, including Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock. About halfway through the nearly-10-minute song the standard jazz melody kicked in, and Isiguen — who uses “Footprints” as the music for her upcoming piece “follow it through,” running Jan. 20-22 as part of the “UW Dance Presents” concert — realized that she had heard it before.

“After I graduated and was teaching dance at UC Irvine, we had the opportunity to work with live musicians,” Isiguen says. “One of the musicians, Norman Beede, used to play ‘Footprints’ all the time. Listening to the beginning of the song, it’s super rhythmic and dynamic and it drew me in. About four minutes in I was like, ‘Wait, I know this piece!’”

Isiguen, who was raised in North Carolina and has danced since she was 2 years old, says that movement and music have always been a passion for her. “I grew up dancing,” she says. “At home we’d always have on music and be dancing around the kitchen. We still do!”

Isiguen is the artistic director of “UW Dance Presents,” which features department students who will present work from five choreographers: four live performances and a dance film installation. Two pieces in the concert, Isiguen’s “follow it through,” and choreographer Nia-Amina Minor’s “Walkin’ Bass,” are new works grounded in deep investigations of the history and spirit of jazz music. More than just a series of movements set to an appealing track, each premiere was created with the same creative approach through which jazz found its soul.

“At the heart of it was sharing expression and communication,” Isiguen says. “One of the biggest things you find in jazz is a sense of play that’s not codified or set. That can be hard for the students. I tell them, ‘I don’t need your leg to be high, and your foot doesn’t have to be pointed … I just want you to feel the music.’”

Her work, which features an ensemble of eight dancers, comprises abstract choreography that plays with the structure of “Footprints,” including the call-and-response nature of the song’s violin and piano parts and the coming together of dancers in large groups and smaller duets in ways that explore human connection. One of the overlaps between the forms is the intangible essence of live performance with a collection of people.

“It’s going to be different every night because it’s live,” Isiguen says. “Even though the steps are set, inevitably it’s never going to be the same because you have to be present in the moment and respond to those around you.”

Nia-Amina Minor — a Made in Seattle Resident Artist at Velocity Dance Center and one of Dance Magazine’s 25 Artists to Watch in 2021 — is also interested in the intersections of jazz and dance. Like Isiguen, Minor has danced since childhood. Growing up in Los Angeles, she spent the majority of her nonschool hours at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy, but by the time she graduated from high school, Minor was ready for a break from dance and enrolled at Stanford University.

“Of course, that didn’t happen,” she says with a laugh. “I didn’t major in dance, but I was in most of the student dance groups, and I was always in the department taking classes and getting involved in the performances.”

In 2016 (after spending a year studying abroad in Berlin and subsequently earning an MFA in Dance at UC Irvine), Minor moved to Seattle to join the company at Spectrum Dance Theater, where she has been able to further her work around Black realities and the intersections of physical movement, memory, and rhythm. According to the show notes for “UW Dance Presents,” Minor’s “Walkin’ Bass,” “is inspired by a series of ongoing investigations under the title ‘a practice of return;’ an exercise in looking back to see where you are.”

Working with compositions by the late ragtime and jazz pianist Eubie Blake and local contemporary musical group Industrial Revelation, Minor choreographed her piece collaboratively with the students. She used a call-and-response format in which, much like jazz improvisation, she would offer an idea for a phrase of movement and ask them to learn it, then respond. She also provided choreographer and improvisational tasks to help them create additional phrase work.

“There is a concept that I experienced while working in ensemble companies,” Minor says, “where, when you work with a large group of dancers, to be amongst them, there is a different type of awareness of the relationship that is present in the studio or on the stage. It requires everyone to be committed to an idea and bring value to that idea within that space together.”

Another approach Minor takes in her work is looking back to look forward: understanding that we live in a different world (culturally, politically and socially) than existed as jazz emerged and evolved in the United States, but that our experiences can apply a new lens to the historic work.

“As I reintroduce myself to music history, I’m taking the students along for the ride,” Minor says. “We’re looking at what we can find in the music and how we can explore it with our bodies today. What the dancers bring to it now is as important as the history.”

"UW Dance Presents" Jan. 20–22; UW Dance Department at Katharyn Alvord Gerlich Theater at Meany Center for the Performing Arts, 4040 George Washington Lane N.E., Seattle; $10-$22; 206-543-4880, artsevents.washington.edu




