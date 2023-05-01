It’s a lovely spring afternoon at Rainier Dance Center, with the air soft enough that the studio door can be left open to bring in some afternoon sun. A longtime business halfway up a quiet commercial block of 57th Avenue South in Rainier Beach, Rainier Dance Center looks like so many neighborhood dance studios: a small office space with a smiling staffer behind a desk; a not-big-enough changing room; an airy studio with a mirrored wall (complete with a Do Not Touch the Mirrors sign), ceiling fans and smiling photographs of dance teams from years past. It’s bright and homey and nothing fancy, but it’s a place where magic happens — where people become dancers.

At 4:15, the hip-hop/acrobatics class for 5- and 6-year-olds begins. Ten giggling children, wearing short unitards or leggings or a filmy skirt just because, assemble on the long floor mats, managing to dance even when sitting down. “Hey dancers,” says teacher Cristen Klaja, calmly managing the chaos. Arms and legs whirling like spaghetti, the class practices cartwheels, frog jumps, teddy bear stands. “I’m touching you, but I’m not holding you up! You’re holding yourself up!” Klaja tells an upside-down student, who rolls upright and beams with accomplishment. At the end, the students run through a routine for an upcoming studio recital — set, appropriately, to “Party All the Time.” A very small dancer, getting the steps right more often than not, smiles into the mirror — not at an audience, but to herself.

More on Rainier beach Skatepark, art spaces coming to Rainier Beach create ‘galvanizing moment’

As a business, Rainier Dance Center is older than some of those students’ grandparents: It was established in the 1950s as the Paula Nichols School of Dance, with Nichols teaching there for three decades. After her retirement in the ‘80s, the name changed to Rainier Dance Center. Jenna Baker, who grew up in Redlands, Calif. and graduated with a BFA in dance from Cornish College of the Arts, began teaching at the studio in 2006, and bought the business from retiring then-owner Char Bell-Younger in 2012.

“I came into this neighborhood as a guest, into this studio that had been here for a long time,” Baker said in an interview. “I feel like there are such deep roots with the studio that kind of branch out into the community. I feel like the Rainier Beach community takes care of each other, like no other neighborhood I’ve ever known.” The studio is a hub for dance and performing art in the neighborhood, and Baker is mindful of being a good neighbor: There’s a community pantry outside the front door, for whoever might be in need and for “making sure we are giving back to our community.”

At 5:15, an intermediate ballet class for ages 8 and up begins, with seven students. They stand facing the barre, focused on the tiny perfection of one foot bending, one set of toes softly pointing. “High heels,” says teacher Robbi Moore, gently guiding with precise phrases. “Long neck.” “Caress into the ground.” Watching from a corner, you see a row of graceful feet and legs, each dancer lost in their own meticulous journey.

Advertising

With a faculty of six teachers assisted by two desk staffers, Rainier Dance Center offers classes in multiple forms of dance: ballet, hip-hop/acrobatics, musical theater, tap, jazz, contemporary. Its students range from tutu’d 3-year-olds to laughing 50-plus-year-olds finding joy in adult tap. A few years ago, with business going well and classes overflowing in the single studio, Baker arranged to rent a second space a few doors west, so the studio could offer two classes simultaneously. “I signed the lease for Studio B on March 1, 2020,” Baker remembered, with a laugh. “Twelve days later, everything tanked!”

The studio closed for 10 months, getting by with Zoom classes and plenty of worry. “We dropped by more than 50% of our students,” Baker said. “I wasn’t sure if we would make it through.” Reopening was careful and slow, with small classes growing incrementally, but attendance is now close to pre-pandemic levels again. Baker said that in the fall of 2019, Rainier Dance Center had about 420 registered students; there’s now about 380, with both studios busily humming afternoons/evenings Monday through Friday, plus all day Saturday.

The noise of the 5:30 tap class — meant for ages 11 and up, it’s mostly populated by teenagers — is pleasantly deafening. “You have to pay attention and listen to each other’s feet,” says Klaja, who’s donned purple tap shoes to teach this class, and who doesn’t seem to mind shouting over the din. The sound in the studio is like hard raindrops, rhythmically pelting, speaking in tuneful bursts; the expressions are of concentration and quiet satisfaction.

In the 10 years since Baker bought the business, she has observed significant demographic change in the studio. When Baker first began teaching there, it was “the first time I could experience being a white teacher in a sea of Black kids, which was really amazing,” she said. “I’ve also made a lot of mistakes in that, and I have learned a lot of things.” But in just the past decade, she’s noticed that classes that were formerly 85%-90% people of color and 10%-15% white have gradually become the opposite.

Baker said she’s tried to address the change, offering scholarships to students of color, doing community outreach, and “making sure that I have teachers of color and staff of color who can represent our student base, and making sure that those kids feel supported and loved. … It’s crazy that in only 10 years that neighborhood has changed so much.”

The studio’s commitment to inclusion doesn’t stop with race: Rainier Dance Center has students with Down syndrome, with physical disabilities, with bodies of all shapes and sizes. What matters, Baker says, is supporting all students and giving them the opportunity to express themselves, whether or not they might go on to become professionals someday. “It’s more about letting these kids shine, and learn,” she said. “Letting them be who they are through dance. It’s a pretty powerful thing.”

Advertising

“Are you ready for cardio?” shouts Klaja, at the start of the 6:30 jazz class for ages 11 and up. A group of teens throw themselves into a high-energy warmup, channeling the energy that seems to float visibly in the room. A jumbo-sized fan — Studio B doesn’t have air conditioning — blows back a dancer’s bangs. The dancers practice an impossibly elastic-legged leap, in which they seem to tie and untie their bodies in a split second, giggling as if they hadn’t just performed a miracle.

Many of the dancers enrolled at Rainier Dance Center take multiple classes a week, and some are involved with the studio’s dance teams, which require auditions and certain class requirements. And everyone is part of the school’s annual spring recital, which will take place Memorial Day weekend at the Renton IKEA Performing Arts Center.

The recital is always an emotional time for Baker “because it’s so awesome to see these kids, their confidence and their light shining out, and this culmination of all the work in the background.” While the students and teachers work hard to learn the dances, Baker ultimately feels that what’s more important is “the fact that these kids are kind and supportive to each other and they are confident. They are able to stand up on that stage and show who they are, which I think can be a hard thing in the world right now.”

In Moore’s 7:45 ballet/contemporary class, they teach techniques developed by Lester Horton (1906-53), a modern dance pioneer known for insisting on racial integration in his company. Today, the students are working on choreography for the recital, set to the wistful Billy Porter song “Time,” with each dancer performing their own solo. In the silence before the music, you see something happening in the stillness, in the expectant bodies waiting to soar. “It’s like you’re grabbing something precious,” Moore tells a dancer; indeed, they are, with each dancer finding a moment of transformation; you see them disappearing into the music, shimmering and undulating within it, then emerging again.

If you grew up dancing, or maybe came to dancing as an adult, you might have had a dance studio like Baker’s as part of your story. You might remember taking the bus to class, hauling a bag stuffed with tights and leg warmers; you might remember standing at a barre on your toes, imagining a string pulling your head up to make your body impossibly long and perfectly aligned. You might remember a moment in class when a teacher looked at you and said “Yes!,” or when you peered around a pillar into the mirror and saw an arm that seemed beautifully airy and expressive and free, and realized that it was yours.

And you’ll carry those memories with you, until decades later you’re a journalist with bad knees, sitting at a dance studio watching class and wanting nothing more than to jump up and be a dancer, one more time. Because, at places like Rainier Dance Center, dancing is transformative — you become art, and art becomes you.

Night has fallen, but the 7:45 adult tap class dances on — not quite as noisily as the teen tap class, but with plenty of percussive soundtrack. The seven students, most of them middle-aged, wear quiet smiles, focusing intently on the steps — something to learn and control, a haven in life’s busyness. One dancer, during a pause, absently does a tap combination like she’s not even thinking about it, like it’s suddenly become a part of her.