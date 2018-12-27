BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man who says he was groped by Kevin Spacey at a Nantucket restaurant in 2016 caught part of his encounter with the actor on video.
According to state police reports filed in Nantucket District Court, the then 18-year-old man sent a video via Snapchat to his girlfriend that allegedly showed Spacey touching the front of his pants.
Spacey’s lawyers said at a hearing last week the video shows someone’s hand touching another person’s shirt, but does not show anyone being groped and that there’s not enough evidence for their client to be charged.
Spacey faces arraignment Jan. 7 on a charge of indecent assault and battery.
The case came to light in November 2017 when former Boston news anchor Heather Unruh announced that Spacey had groped her son.