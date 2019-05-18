CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Country music star Travis Tritt says his tour bus was “sideswiped” in a multi-vehicle crash that left two people dead in South Carolina.

News outlets report the crash occurred early Saturday on Highway 22 in Horry County. One person suffered minor injuries.

Tritt tweeted that his tour bus sustained minor damage as it swerved to try to avoid the collision. Tritt was leaving Myrtle Beach after playing a concert there Friday night. No one on the tour bus was injured.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins says a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction crashed into a pickup truck head-on. The victims were identified as 61-year-old Tonda Cross of Ellettsville, Indiana, and 25-year-old Charles “Cody” Wade of Horry County.

Tritt says he was “shaken” by what he saw and “saddened beyond belief.”