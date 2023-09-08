VINITA, Okla. (AP) — Country music star Zach Bryan was arrested and jailed briefly Thursday in northeastern Oklahoma, according to a post on his account on the social media site X, formerly Twitter.

“I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said,” Bryan wrote. “I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize.”

Bryan asked for prayers and said he supports law enforcement “as much as anyone can .., and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

Bryan’s representative did not immediately return messages for comment Friday morning.

Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed.

Bryan, who is from Oologah, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Tulsa in northeastern Oklahoma, was booked into the Craig County jail Thursday night and later released on bond.

Bryan earned his first number-one album earlier this week. Billboard reports Bryan’s self-titled album moved 200,000 units this past week, putting it at the top of the Billboard 200 albums chart.