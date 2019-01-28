MIAMI (AP) — CONCACAF has reached an agreement with the streaming service FloSports to be its U.S. broadcast partner for the new CONCACAF Nations League. Group stage games involving the American national team are not included in the deal.
CONCACAF general secretary Philippe Moggio said Monday the U.S. matches will remain on ESPN and Fox. Those networks own the rights to U.S. matches under their contracts with the U.S. Soccer Federation.
Moggio said the Nations League games involving the U.S. will not serve as World Cup qualifiers, and CONCACAF does not have a date for announcing the World Cup qualifying format and schedule.
FloSports’ app is available on iOS, Roku and Apple TV.
