Here is the list of winners at the 2020 Grammy Awards Sunday night:

Song of the Year: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Record of the Year: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

Album of the Year: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Billie Eilish

Best New Artist: Billie Eilish

Pop Solo Performance: “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Rock Performance: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

Rock Song: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Rock Album: “Social Cues,” Cage the Elephant

Alternative Music Album: “Father of the Bride,” Vampire Weekend

Metal Performance: “7empest,” Tool

R&B Performance: “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak featuring André 3000

R&B Song: “Say So,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton featuring JoJo)

Urban Contemporary Album: “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe),” Lizzo

R&B Album: “Ventura,” Anderson .Paak

Traditional R&B Performance: “Jerome,” Lizzo

Rap Performance: “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy

Rap Song: “A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage and Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage featuring J. Cole)

Rap Album: “Igor,” Tyler, the Creator

Rap/Sung Performance: “Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Country Solo Performance: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

Country Album: “While I’m Livin’,” Tanya Tucker

Jazz Instrumental Album: “Finding Gabriel,” Brad Mehldau

Latin Pop Album: “#Eldisco,” Alejandro Sanz

Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album: “El Mal Querer,” Rosalía

Americana Album: “Oklahoma,” Keb’ Mo’

Song Written for Visual Media: “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version),” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey and Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)

Music Video: “Old Town Road (Official Movie),” Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen and Saul Levitz, video producers (Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus)

Musical Theater Album: “Hadestown,” Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada and Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell and Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer and lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Comedy Album: “Sticks & Stones,” Dave Chappelle

Instrumental Composition: “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite,” John Williams, composer (John Williams)

Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: “Moon River,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier)

Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals: “All Night Long,” Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 and Metropole Orkest)

Recording Package: Chris Cornell, Barry Ament, Jeff Ament and Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)

Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package: “Woodstock: Back to the Garden — The Definitive 50th Anniversary Archive,” Masaki Koike, art director (Various Artists)

Album Notes: “Stax ’68: A Memphis Story,” Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Historical Album: “Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection,” Jeff Place and Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

Engineered Album, Non-Classical: “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” Rob Kinelski and Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

Remixed Recording: “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix),” Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

Immersive Audio Album: “Lux,” Morten Lindberg, immersive audio engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive audio producer (Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene and Nidarosdomens Jentekor)

Contemporary Instrumental Album:“Mettavolution,” Rodrigo y Gabriela

Gospel Performance/Song: “Love Theory,” Kirk Franklin, songwriter (Kirk Franklin)

Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “God Only Knows,” Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone and Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters (For King & Country and Dolly Parton)

Gospel Album: “Long Live Love,” Kirk Franklin

Contemporary Christian Music Album: “Burn the Ships,” For King & Country

Roots Gospel Album: “Testimony,” Gloria Gaynor

World Music Album: “Celia,” Angelique Kidjo

Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: “A Star Is Born,” Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: “Chernobyl,” Hildur Guonadottir, composer

New Age Album: “Wings,” Peter Kater

American Roots Performance: “Saint Honesty,” Sara Bareilles

American Roots Song: “Call My Name,” Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan and Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

Bluegrass Album: “Tall Fiddler,” Michael Cleveland

Traditional Blues Album: “Tall, Dark & Handsome,” Delbert McClinton and Self-Made Men + Dana

Contemporary Blues Album: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

Folk Album: “Patty Griffin,” Patty Griffin

Children’s Album: “Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype,” Jon Samson

Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books and Storytelling): “Becoming,” Michelle Obama

Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano): “De Ayer Para Siempre,” Mariachi Los Camperos

Tropical Latin Album: “Opus,” Marc Anthony, and “A Journey Through Cuban Music,” Aymée Nuviola

Regional Roots Music Album: “Good Time,” Ranky Tanky

Music Film: “Homecoming,” Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Ed Burke, video directors; Steve Pamon and Erinn Williams, video producers (Beyoncé)

Country Song: “Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Country Duo/Group Performance: “Speechless,” Dan + Shay

Traditional Pop Vocal Album: “Look Now,” Elvis Costello and the Imposters

Engineered Album, Classical: “Riley: Sun Rings,” Leslie Ann Jones, engineer; John Kilgore, Judith Sherman and David Harrington, engineers/mixers; Robert C. Ludwig, mastering engineer (Kronos Quartet)

Producer of the Year, Classical: Blanton Alspaugh

Orchestral Performance: “Norman: Sustain,” Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Opera Recording: “Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox,” Gil Rose, conductor; John Brancy, Andrew Craig Brown, Gabriel Preisser, Krista River and Edwin Vega; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus)

Choral Performance: “Duruflé: Complete Choral Works,” Robert Simpson, conductor (Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir)

Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance: “Shaw: Orange,” Attacca Quartet

Classical Instrumental Solo: “Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite,” Nicola Benedetti; Cristian Măcelaru, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Classical Solo Vocal Album: “Songplay,” Joyce DiDonato; Chuck Israels, Jimmy Madison, Charlie Porter and Craig Terry, accompanists (Steve Barnett and Lautaro Greco)

Classical Compendium: “The Poetry of Places,” Nadia Shpachenko; Marina A. Ledin and Victor Ledin, producers

Contemporary Classical Composition: “Higdon: Harp Concerto,” Jennifer Higdon, composer (Yolanda Kondonassis, Ward Stare and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra)

Dance Recording: “Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers, producers; Steve Dub Jones and Tom Rowlands, mixers (The Chemical Brothers)

Dance/Electronic Album: “No Geography,” The Chemical Brothers

Reggae Album: “Rapture,” Koffee

Improvised Jazz Solo: “Sozinho,” Randy Brecker, soloist

Jazz Vocal Album: “12 Little Spells,” Esperanza Spalding

Large Jazz Ensemble Album: “The Omni-American Book Club,” Brian Lynch Big Band

Latin Jazz Album: “Antidote,” Chick Corea and the Spanish Heart Band