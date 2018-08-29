A detailed, categorized calendar of events all over Seattle and Western Washington, Aug. 31-Sept. 6, 2018.

Animal events

Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium End of Summer Blast

SAT-MON Special activities, keeper talks, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $7.95-$17.95 (253-404-3800 or pdza.org).

NW Trek Feeding Frenzy

SAT-MON See how keepers get creative presenting treats and enrichments for animals to encourage natural behaviors, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Northwest Trek Wildlife Park, 11610 Trek Dr. E., Eatonville; $7.95-$23 (360-832-6117 or nwtrek.org).

Benefits

Run the Puyallup

SAT First ever Fair Run, 2.5 miles, treats, proceeds benefit Washington State Fair Foundation, 8 a.m. Saturday, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $45 (thefair.com/fun/details/run-the-puyallup).

Japanese American Citizens League Banquet

PLAN AHEAD “Food and Social Justice” explores the role of food in creating an equitable future for Asian Pacific Islanders and other people of color with speaker, recognizing local organizations and leaders, dinner; proceeds benefit education and other programs, 6 p.m. Sept. 7, Bell Harbor Conference Center, Seattle; $150 (seattlejacl.org).

SHERO Awards — Seattle National Organization for Women (NOW)

PLAN AHEAD Honoring two women who have notably furthered women’s causes; appetizers, desserts, raffles, entertainment, 7 p.m. Sept. 8, The Riveter, Seattle; $50-$100 (nowseattle.org/events/shero-awards/).

Federal Way Rhythm and Blues Festival

PLAN AHEAD Local craft brews, wine, cider, music, food trucks; proceeds benefit music education, noon-7 p.m. Sept. 8, Federal Way Town Square Park, Federal Way; $30 (253-252-2693 or federalwaybluesfestival.com).

Happy Tails Wine Walk

PLAN AHEAD Fifteen dog-friendly wineries and breweries, Dog Zone vendors and activities; proceeds benefit Homeward Pet Adoption Center; noon-4 p.m. Sept. 8, Hollywood Wine District, Woodinville; $50; $25/designated driver; $45-$80/VIP (425-488-4444 or homewardpet.org).

Biking

Bicycle Sunday

SUN Lake Washington Boulevard closed to motorized vehicles, inviting the community to bike, stroll or jog, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Lake Washington Boulevard from Mount Baker Beach to Seward Park, Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov).

Dance

NW Dance

SAT Dance lesson, 7 p.m., dance to Two Scoops Combo with Eric Moore boogie-woogie humor and blues, 8 p.m. Saturday, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $10-$15 (nwdance.net/dances/sept-1-two-scoops-combo/).

Skandia basics

WED Introduction to couple turning dances, no experience or partner necessary, Wednesdays through Oct. 10, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N, Seattle; $55/series (skandia-folkdance.org).

Fairs/Festivals

Bumbershoot

FRI-SUN Music and arts festival performances, Friday-Sunday, Seattle Center, Seattle; $130-$225/day (bumbershoot.com).

Olympia Harbor Days Tugboat Races and Festival

FRI-SUN Arts, crafts and food vendors, tugboat tours and races, harbor tours, music, kids’ activities, 5-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, Percival Landing Park, 217 Thurston Ave. N.W., Olympia (harbordays.com).

The Evergreen State Fair

FRI-MON Carnival, concerts, contests, draft horses, Equestrian Arena, fireworks, lumberjack show, petting zoo, pony rides, rodeo, displays, Speedway events, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. through Sunday, carnival 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday; Evergreen State Fairgrounds, 14405 179th Ave. S.E., Monroe; $10-$14, ages 5 and younger and 90 or older free; Heroes Day free admission for military and first responders with ID and their dependents Friday; $2 off all admissions Monday (360-805-6700 or evergreenfair.org).

Washington State Fair

FRI-SEPT. 23 Carnival rides, concerts, 4H animals and displays, vendors, food; 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Friday; 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday; 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday and Sept. 6; 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sept. 7-8; 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sept. 9; 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sept. 10; 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sept. 12-13; 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sept. 14; 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sept. 15; 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sept. 16; 10:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 and 19-20; 10:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sept. 21; 9:30 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Sept. 22; 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sept. 23; special attractions, Discover the Dinosaurs (additional $7/ages 3 and older); Cirque Ma’Ceo Equestrian Stunt Show, 2 and 5 p.m. Friday-Monday (additional $7); World’s Biggest Bounce House, Sept. 6-9 only ($5); Pro Rodeo Tour, Sept. 6-9 ($15-$40); Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; $11-$14, ages 5 and younger free; parking $10/weekdays, $15/weekends, cash; free admission for ages 18 and younger Friday-Monday; free for military with ID and their dependents on Mondays (253-841-5045 or thefair.com/state-fair).

Bremerton Blackberry Festival

SAT-MON Entertainment, blackberry treats and wine, vendors, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday, Bremerton Marina, 100 Washington Beach Blvd., Bremerton (blackberryfestival.org/festival-information).

2018 Seattle Design Festival: Trust

SEPT. 6-21 Citywide tours, exhibits, installations, activities, interactive workshops with the theme “Trust,” exploring the role of design thinking in bringing together and building trust among diverse communities; Sept. 6-21, Seattle (206-448-4938 or designinpublic.org/).

Newcastle Days

PLAN AHEAD Parade, entertainment, food vendors, kids’ activities, car show, 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 8, Lake Boren Park, Southeast 84th Avenue and Coal Creek Parkway Southeast, Newcastle (newcastlewa.gov).

San Genarro Festival

PLAN AHEAD Italian festival, food, beer and wine garden, activities for kids, vendors, music and dancing; 6-10 p.m. Sept. 7, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Sept. 8, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 9, 1225 S. Angelo St., Seattle (sangennarofestivalseattle.org).

Mukilteo Lighthouse Festival

PLAN AHEAD Entertainment, beer garden, marketplace, Avenue of Food, children’s activities, fireworks, fishing derby, 4 p.m.-midnight Sept. 7, 11 a.m.-midnight Sept. 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 9; parade 10:30 a.m. Sept. 8; Mukilteo Lighthouse Park, 609 Front St., Mukilteo (mukfest.com/events/).

Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival

PLAN AHEAD Hawaiian culture, music and dance performances, authentic food, vendors, workshops, demonstrations, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 9, Seattle Center, Seattle (206-684-7200 or seattlelivealohafestival.com).

Food events

Mercer Island Art & Wine Uncorked

PLAN AHEAD Wine tasting, art, music and food with 12 local wineries, ciders and 2 breweries, art display and sale, music, food trucks, 6 p.m. Sept. 7, Mercer Island; $25-$35 (seattleuncorked.com/event/mercer-island-art-wine-uncorked-sept-7/2018-09-07/).

Cider Summit

PLAN AHEAD Cider and mead from 52 vendors, 3-8 p.m. Sept. 7, noon-5 p.m. Sept. 8, South Lake Union Discovery Center, 101 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle; $45-$46 (cidersummitnw.com).

Bacon Eggs and Kegs

PLAN AHEAD Brunch food, one $5 dish per food vendor, Bloody Mary Bars, 40 breweries and cideries, Mimosas and More, entertainment, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 8, CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $40-$45 (baconeggsandkegs.com).

Hobbies

Lawn Bowling Club BBQ and Bowls

FRI Learn lawn bowling (wear flat-soled shoes), bring food for the grill, hosted by Jefferson Park Lawn Bowling Club, 6-9 p.m. Friday, 4103 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle (seattlebowls.org/).

Wizarding Sorting and Wand Matching Ceremony

SAT Welcoming ceremony and kickoff event for new program series of educational magic and wizardry through November at King County Libraries; all ages 11 and older invited to join Wizardry School, 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Covington Library, 27100 164th Ave. S.E., Covington (253-630-8761 or kcls.org/browse_program/wizardry/).

Camlann Village Days

SAT-SUN Low-key demonstrations and presentations on life in a 14th century English village, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $5 (camlann.org/village life.htm).

Seattle Indies Expo

SUN Exhibition celebrating local independent video games, play 25 indie games made by Seattle and Pacific Northwest game developers, meet game makers; noon Sunday, after party, 6-9 p.m., Motif Seattle, 1415 Fifth Ave., Seattle; free; preregister (six.seattleindies.org).

Car Show

SUN Olds Club of America Show Buick/Pontiac, 8 a.m. Sunday, Triple XXX Root Beer Drive-In, 98 N.E. Gilman Blvd., Issaquah (triplexrootbeer.com).

Back to Hogwarts Harry Potter Celebration

WEDS Celebrate Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary and the return of the school years with a sorting hat, potions class, story time, costume contest, discounts on Harry Potter books and merchandise, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Third Place Books, 17171 Bothell Way N.E., Lake Forest Park (206-366-3333 or thirdplacebooks.com/event/lake-forest-park/2018-09).

Novels & Notables

SEPT. 6 Iconic librarian Nancy Pearl leads conversation with reading enthusiasts including chef Tom Douglas, Seattle Mariners’ announcer Dave Sims and author Angela Garbes, discussing their favorite books, villains and monsters, heroes, other worlds and the things we do for love, 7 p.m. Sept. 6, McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle; $25-$60 (kcts9.org/events/novels-notables).

Museum events

“WW1 America” Opening Day

SAT West Coast premiere of exhibit with artifacts, images and multimedia presentations on America during the World War I era, 1914-1919, at the museum through Feb. 10; opening day events includes craft activities, story time, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and “Sinking the Lusitania: An American Tragedy, 1 and 2 p.m. Saturday, MOHAI, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $15.95-$19.95, ages 14 and younger free (206-324-1126 or mohai.org/).

Labor Day Weekend Train

SAT-MON Northwest Railway Museum special weekday train run of the Museum’s antique train in addition to the railroad’s usual weekend train schedule, scenic train excursions through the Cascade foothills of the Upper Snoqualmie Valley, including a ride past the top of Snoqualmie Falls, 11 a.m.-4:25 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Northwest Railway Museum, 38625 S.E. King St., Snoqualmie; $10-$20 (425-888-3030 or TrainMuseum.org).

“Double Exposure: Edward S. Curtis, Marianne Nicolson, Tracy Rector, Will Wilson”

THRU SEPT. 9 Iconic early 20th-century works by American photographer Edward S. Curtis (1868-1952) alongside contemporary photography, video, and installation by indigenous artists Marianne Nicolson, Tracy Rector, and Will Wilson, through Sept. 9; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays; closed Tuesdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays; guided tours at noon Fridays-Saturdays, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $14.95-$24.95 (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

First Thursday, MOHAI

SEPT. 6 Exhibits and objects on local history; free admission 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 6, Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle (206-324-1126 or mohai.org).

First Thursday, Museum of Flight

SEPT. 6 Museum Great Gallery, Personal Courage Wing, Aviation Pavilion and more, free admission 5-9 p.m. Sept. 6, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

First Thursday, NAAM

SEPT. 6 Exhibits, programs and events on the histories, arts and cultures of people of African descent; free admission 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 6, Northwest African American Museum, 2300 S. Massachusetts St., Seattle (206-518-6000 or naamnw.org/).

First Thursday, the Burke

SEPT. 6 Washington state collections of natural and cultural heritage; free admission, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sept. 6, Burke Museum of Natural History and Culture, University of Washington, Seattle (206-616-3962 or burkemuseum.org/).

First Thursday, the Wing

SEPT. 6 Gallery admission, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Museum Experience tours offered at discounted rates, $7.95-$11.95, Sept. 6, Wing Luke Museum of the Asian Pacific American Experience, 719 S. King St., Seattle (206-623-5124 or wingluke.org).

First Thursday, SAM

SEPT. 6 Collections, temporary installations, and special exhibitions from around the world; free admission and half price for special exhibits, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sept. 6, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org/).

First Thursday, White River Valley Museum

SEPT. 6 Featuring “Sasquatch: Ancient Native Perspectives on the Mysterious Beings of the Woods,” free admission first Thursdays and third Sundays each month; noon-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sept. 6, White River Valley Museum, 918 H St. S.E., Auburn (253-288-7433 or wrvmuseum.org).

“Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes”

ONGOING Display of 300 artifacts of Marvel art, costumes and props telling the Marvel story, including Spider-Man, Thor, Black Panther, Ms. Marvel, Hulk, Iron Man and others, before its 80th anniversary next year; other exhibits include “Nirvana: Taking It To The Masses,” “Infinite Worlds of Science Fiction,” “Fantasy: Worlds of Myth and Magic,” and “Scared to Death: The Thrill of Horror Film;” 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily starting Tuesday, Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), 325 Fifth Ave. N., Seattle; $17-$36 (206-770-2700 or mopop.org).

Nordic Museum

ONGOING “Nordic Journeys,” 12,000 years of Nordic history and the story of Nordic immigration to the U.S. and Pacific Northwest over the last 150 years, ongoing; “Northern Exposure; Contemporary Nordic Arts Revealed,” through Sept. 16; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays, until 8 p.m. Thursdays, Friday-Wednesday, Nordic Museum, 2655 N.W. Market St., Seattle; $10-$15 (206-789-5707 or nordicmuseum.org).

Paddle sports

Dragon Boat Paddling

ONGOING Dragon boat paddling, on-land instruction, one hour on the lake, no experience or reservations required, 3 p.m. Sundays, 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. Saturdays, Kenmore Air parking lot, 950 Westlake Ave. N., Seattle; (seattleflyingdragons.org).

Park events

Jetty Island

FRI-MON Last weekend of the season for ferry to two-mile island with sandy beach, nature trails, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday, Jetty Landing & Boat Launch, 10th Street and West Marine View Drive, Everett; free, donations requested, $2/adult, $1/child, reservations available; ferry service may be canceled due to weather or suspended when the jetty is at maximum capacity (425-257-8304 or everett.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Jetty-Island-82).

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park

FRI-MON Fun park and water park; 10:30 a.m. 8 p.m. Friday, 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday-Monday and Sept. 8, Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $22.99-$40.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Discovery Park Beach Shuttle

SAT-MON Shuttle between Visitor Center parking lot and beach parking lot, last weekend of the season, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle; free (parkways.seattle.gov).

Remlinger Farms Country Fair Fun Park

ONGOING Farm animals, entertainment, rides and attractions for children, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily through Monday; 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sunday through Sept. 23; Remlinger Farms, 32610 N.E. 32nd St., Carnation; $14.95-$17.11 (425-333-4135 or remlingerfarms.com).

Performances

Washington State Fair Concert Series

FRI-SEPT. 23 An Evening with Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Friday; Kahlid, 7:30 Saturday; Florida Georgia Line, 7:30 p.m. Sunday; Lost 80s Live, 4:30 p.m. Monday; Scott McCreery, 9 p.m. Sept. 7; James Johnson, 9 p.m. Sept. 8; Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10; An Evening with Seal, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12; Boy George & Culture Club, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13; An Evening with Terry Fator, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14; Toby Keith, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15; Lauren Daigle, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17; Joan Jett & The Blackhearts and Cheap Trick, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19; Brett Eldredge, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20; Macklemore, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, 7:30 Sept. 22; Rascal Flatts, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23, Washington State Fair Events Center, 110 Ninth Ave. S.W., Puyallup; prices vary per event, $30-$110 (thefair.com/).

Movies in the Park, Bainbridge

FRI Concessions available, seating at 8 p.m., movie “Leap” at dusk Friday, Battle Point Park, 11299 Arrow Point Drive N.E., Bainbridge Island (206-842-2306 or biparks.org).

Blues For Food Fest

SAT Event to preserve the blues and entertain families and raise awareness of community gardens and the food-bank gardens that provide fresh produce to local food banks, Meals on Wheels programs and women and children’s shelters, noon-9 p.m. Saturday, Magnuson Park, 7400 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; $20, ages 12 and younger free (solid-ground.org/blues-for-food-fest/).

Americana Festival

SAT-SUN American music including country, folk, bluegrass and blues in new songs and sounds, noon-8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Waterfront Park, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org/americana_festival).

Summer Concerts at the Locks

SAT-MON STRUM (Seattle’s Totally Relaxed Ukulele Musicians), 2 p.m. Saturday; Tutti Flutti, 2 p.m. Sunday; Michael Clune and Sleep Until Noon Band, 2 p.m. Monday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle (206-783-7059 or ballardlocks.org/free-summer-concerts.html).

Risk! Live

PLAN AHEAD Seattle storytellers tell true stories, 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7, The Vera Project, 305 Harrison Street, Northwest Rooms, Seattle Center, Seattle; $25 (ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1678884?utm_medium=bks).

Arts-a-Glow

PLAN AHEAD Lantern art and performers, lantern making, food vendors, Community Procession, costumes encouraged, 5 p.m. Sept. 8, Dottie Harper Park, Fourth Avenue Southwest and Southwest 146th Street, Burien; free (206-988-3700 or burienwa.gov/news___events/city_newsroom/featured_events/arts_a_glow).

Running

Overlake Medical Center Labor Day Half Marathon and 4-Mile Run/Walk

MON Half Marathon and Family 4-Mile Race, finish line music and awards, 6:30 a.m. Monday, Redmond Town Center, 16495 N.E. 74th St., Redmond; $10-$80 (labordayrun.com/).

Sales/Shopping

Art +Wood Woodpalooza

SAT-MON Furniture, woodwork, carvers, boat builders, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday, Whidbey Island Center for the Arts, 565 Camano Ave., Langley (woodpalooza.com).

Special interest

Sunday Funday on Blake Island

SUN BBQ, lawn games, beaches, tandem kayaks, 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Argosy Cruises, 1101 Alaskan Way, Seattle; $35.50-$91.50 (206-623-1445 or argosycruises.com/argosy-cruises/sunday-funday-on-blake-island/).

Restoring Abandoned Agricultural Land to Native Oak-Prairie Habitat

SEPT. 6 Why and how Pacific Rim Institute is restoring habitat on their Whidbey Island site and throughout Puget Sound to help native plants, animals and pollinators thrive, 7 p.m. Sept. 6, Mountaineers Club, 7700 Sand Point Way N.E., Seattle; free (www.facebook.com/events/782040791993176/).

Swimming

Colman Pool

FRI-MON Heated saltwater 50 meter pool, Giant Tube Slide; lap swim, 12:30-1:30 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., public swim 1:45-4:45 p.m. through Monday and Sept. 8-9; Family Swim 5-7 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle (206-684-7494 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Mounger Pool

THRU SEPT. 9 Outdoor pool public swims and other events, through Sept. 9, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; $3.75-$5.50 (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool/mounger-pool-schedule).

Peter Kirk Pool

FRI-MON Heated outdoor pool open for swims, last day of the season Monday, Peter Kirk Pool, 340 Kirkland Ave., Kirkland; $5 (425-587-3336 or kirklandwa.gov/depart/parks).

Henry Moses Aquatic Center

FRI-MON Lap pool, leisure pool with slides, water spray, lazy river, concessions, hours vary through Monday; bonus days, open swims only, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Sept. 8-9; Henry Moses Aquatic Center, 1719 S.E. Maple Valley Highway, Renton; $4.50-$15 (425-430-6780 or rentonwa.gov).

Tours

Seattle City Light Skagit Tours

ONGOING Celebrating 90 years, scenic tours, boat rides, hikes, meals, various times and prices through Sept. 30, North Cascades National Park, Newhalem; prices vary (360-854-2589 or skagittours.com).

Travel events

Rick Steves’ Europe Travel Class

SAT Walking Spain’s Camino de Santiago, noon Saturday, Rick Steves Travel Center, 130 Fourth Ave. N., Edmonds; free, preregistration required (ricksteves.com/about-us/events-calendar).

Walks

Labor Day Weekend Walk

SAT Volkssport 10K walk including downtown and the International District, 6K route available, start anytime 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Seattle University, 901 12th Ave., Seattle; free (emeraldcitywanderers.org).

Whidbey Walking Festival

PLAN AHEAD NW Tulip Trekkers Volkssport club host 5K-11K walks through historic sites, forests, towns and prairies, start times 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 7, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 8, 8 a.m.-noon Sept. 9, Fort Casey State Park, Whidbey Island (nwtrekkers.org).