Foul weather, a group leader’s illness, insufficient sign-ups — many situations can cancel or cause schedule changes for events and outings. To be certain of your plans, always check before you go.

Animal events

Salmon Journey

PLAN AHEAD Learn about salmon and their epic journey, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 10, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; free (seattleaquarium.org).

Benefits

Blues Concert at Brian Carter Cellars

FRI Blues music from Joker’s Wild Blues Band, Swift & Savory food truck, wines for purchase, benefit for American Cancer Society, lawnchair recommended, 6-9 p.m., Friday, Brian Carter Cellars, 14419 Woodinville-Redmond Road, Woodinville; $40 (briancartercellars.com).

Lusio Dance Garden

SAT Colorful lights, beer garden, DJ, 21+ only, proceeds benefit the Conservatory, 7 p.m. Saturday, Volunteer Park Conservatory, 1400 E. Galer St., Seattle; $20-$22 (volunteerparkconservatory.org).

Croquet & Cocktails

SAT Croquet tournament, selfies with Ford Model T’s, cocktails, summer games, noon-5 p.m., Saturday, LeMay Marymount Event Center, 325 152nd St. E., Tacoma; $20-$50 (253-272-2336 or lemaymarymount.org/croquet-cocktails-at-marymount).

Fred Hutch Obliteride

PLAN AHEAD Bike ride on 25-, 50- or 100-mile routes, 5k run/walk, all proceeds benefit Fred Hutch cancer research, Aug. 10, University of Washington E-1 parking lot, Mountlake Blvd Northeast and Walla Walla Road, Seattle; $25-$150 plus minimum $500-$1,000 fundraising, depending on event (obliteride.org).

Boating

Lake Union Cruises on the SS Virginia V

PLAN AHEAD One hour, narrated vintage steamship rides, 1 and 3 p.m., Aug. 10, Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N., Seattle; $15-$20 ages 12 and younger free (cwb.org).

Dance

Skandia Dance

FRI Scandinavian dance lesson, 7:30-8:30 p.m., dance to live music, 8:30 p.m. Friday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $10-$15 (425-954-5262 or skandia-folkdance.org).

Sno-King International Folk Dance Club

SAT Folks dances from many countries, dance lesson, 7 p.m. Saturday, Cedar Valley Grange, 20526 52nd Ave. W., Lynnwood; $8 (sno-king.org).

NW Dance Network

SAT Dance lesson, no experience or partner necessary, 7 p.m.; dance with High Note Band, 8 p.m. Saturday, Leif Erikson Hall, 2245 N.W. 57th St., Seattle; $10-$15 (206-781-1238 or nwdance.net).

Dancing til Dusk, Freeway Park

THU Dance lesson first hour in the dance style for the evening, no experience or partner required; Mambo Cadillac salsa Aug. 8; weather may cancel, 6 p.m. Thursday, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free (206-264-5646 or danceforjoy.biz/dancingtildusk).

Fairs/Festivals

Umoja Fest 2019

FRI-SUN Music, food, culture, and family fun, Children’s Day & Family Fun Village, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Africatown Heritage Festival & Parade featuring dance troops and drill teams, 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Soul N The Park & Afrobeats & Roots stage, and Heal the Hood Basketball Tournament, Saturday-Sunday; Friday-Sunday, Judkins Park & Playfield, 2150 S. Norman St., Seattle; free (umojafestnw.com).

Magnolia Summerfest

FRI-SUN Beer garden, 2:30 p.m. Friday, movie “Mary Poppins” (1964), 9 p.m. Friday, bounce houses open, 2 p.m. Friday; Kids’ Parade, 10 a.m., Seafair Parade 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 34th Avenue West; vendors, games, kids’ entertainment, 1:15-9 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Friday-Sunday Magnolia Playfield, West Smith Street and 33rd Avenue West, Magnolia neighborhood, Seattle; (magnoliasummerfest.org).

Seafair Weekend

FRI-SUN Pacific Northwest tradition since 1950, Hydroplane racing on the water, Air Show featuring the Navy Blue Angels, wakeboarding tricks off shore, music and entertainment on stage, beer gardens, food vendors, Kids Zone with inflatables and games; new this year, Seafair Classic Car Show for vehicles from 1989 and older, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 3, Friday-Sunday, Genesee Park and Playfield, 4316 S. Genesee St., Seattle; free/Friday; $10-$40/day Saturday/Sunday; premium packages $30-$150 (seafair.com).

Seattle Art Fair

FRI-SUN Modern and contemporary art by 106 exhibitors; fair 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 2, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 3, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 4, Friday-Sunday, CenturyLink Field Event Center, 800 Occidental Ave. S., Seattle; $10-$150 (seattleartfair.com).

Jet Blast Bash Festival

SAT-SUN Blue Angels F-18 Hornets take center stage in the museum-parking lot, every flight begins and ends at the museum, music, food, and beer, ear and eye protection is advised, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; free with museum admission (museumofflight.org).

Lake City Summer Festival and Parade

SAT Festival with classic salmon bake, food trucks, entertainment, 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Kids’ Parade, 6 p.m.; Dog Parade, 6:30 p.m.; Grand Parade, 7 p.m., Lake City Way from 135th Street, then on 125th Street to 28th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, Saturday, downtown Lake City, Lake City Way Northeast and Northeast 135th Street, Seattle (lakecitysummerfest.com).

Hiroshima To Hope

TUE Annual peace event honoring the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki and all victims of war and violence, with speakers, lantern-floating ceremony at dusk, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Green Lake Park, 7201 E. Green Lake Drive N., Seattle (206-928-2590 or fromhiroshimatohope.org).

Skagit County Fair

WED-SAT Music and entertainment on three stages, carnival, farm animals, planetarium, food vendors, beer garden, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily, Wednesday-Saturday, Skagit County Fairgrounds, 1410 Virginia St., Mount Vernon; $8-$10, free/ages 5 and younger (skagitcounty.net/fair).

Pierce County Fair

THU-SUN Carnival rides, agriculture displays, entertainment, vendors, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Aug. 10- 11, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday-Sunday, Pierce County Fairgrounds, 21606 Meridian Ave. E., Graham; $3-$7, free/ages 6 and under, $1/ages 6-15 Aug. 8; Military Day, free admission for military with ID Aug. 11 (piercecountyfair.com).

Montlake Music and Family Night Festival

PLAN AHEAD Music performances, bounce house, food trucks, games, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 9, Montlake Community Center, 1618 E. Calhoun St., Seattle (206-684-4736).

South Lake Union Block Party

PLAN AHEAD Main Stage entertainment, beer garden, food court, community businesses and organizations; proceeds benefit FareStart, Aug. 9, Westlake Avenue North and Denny Way, Seattle; free (slublockparty.com).

Seattle Arab Festival

PLAN AHEAD Culture of 22 Arab nations with music, calligraphy, coffee, cooking demonstrations, folk dancing, Aug. 10, Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/festal).

AuburnFest

PLAN AHEAD Almost 5K Poker Fun Run and Walk, 7 p.m. Aug. 9; parade, 11 a.m. Aug. 10, Main Street, Auburn; two entertainment stages, vendors, literary showcase, spray playground, art activities, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 10; Sunday Cruise In car show, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 11, Aug. 9, Les Gove Park, 11th Street and Auburn Way South, Auburn (auburnwa.gov/workspaces/One.aspx?objectId=13478408).

Festival at Mt. Si

PLAN AHEAD Arts and crafts vendors, entertainment stage, beer and wine garden, food vendors, 5-10 p.m. Aug. 9, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 10, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 11, Aug. 9, Si View Community Center and Park, 400 S.E. Orchard Drive, North Bend; (festivalatmtsi.org).

1,000 Lights Water Lantern Festival

PLAN AHEAD Food trucks, entertainment, games, floating lanterns, 6-10 p.m. Aug. 10, Juanita Beach Park, 9703 N.E. Juanita Drive, Kirkland; $13-$25 (1000lights.com/kirkland).

Flavor of Federal Way Multicultural Festival

PLAN AHEAD Celebrates Federal Way’s cultures and communities; kids’ activities, food vendors, entertainment stage, exhibitors sharing information about employment opportunities, health care access, financial and educational services and a variety other business resources; 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 10, Federal Way Town Square Park, 31600 Pete von Reichbauer Way S., Federal Way; (253-835-2401 or facebook.com/flavoroffederalway).

Index Art Festival

PLAN AHEAD Vendors, children’s activities, food, yoga, music, over 35 vendors, evening dancing, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 10, Doolittle Park, 300 Fifth Ave., Index; (360-793-1200 or indexartsfestival.wordpress.com).

Food events

Dogs Days of Summer Wine Tasting

SAT Wine tasting, dogs welcome, toys, water, and treats for the pups, raffles and door prizes, 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Northwest Cellars Tasting Room, 11909 124th Ave. N.E., Kirkland; $25-$30 (northwestcellars.com).

Edmonds Wine Walk

SAT Ten tastes to downtown shops, meet winemakers; proceeds benefit Arts in Edmonds, 5 p.m. Saturday, downtown Edmonds, Fifth Avenue and Main Street, Edmonds; $30 space limited, advance purchase recommended (artwalkedmonds.com/wine-walks).

Huli Huli Chicken and Ribs

SAT Chicken and rib meals, proceeds benefit church building fund, sales while supplies last, 10 a.m. Saturday, Samoan Christian Fellowship, 19804 Eighth Ave. S., Des Moines; $10-$12/plate (christianfellowship.org/huli-huli-fundraiser/index.html).

Everett Taco Fest

PLAN AHEAD Taco vendors, variety of $3 tacos, Tiny Taco Dog Beauty Pageant, Lucha Libre Wrestling, Tequila Expo Tent ($20 for 10 samples), Hot Chill Pepper Contest, taco judging, noon-4 p.m., Aug. 10, Angel Of The Winds Arena, 2000 Hewitt Ave., Everett; $11/advance, $15/day of event, $55/Primo; ages 12 and younger free (angelofthewindsarena.com).

Hiking

Northwest Hiking Weekend

FRI-SUN Volkssport walks of various lengths, Friday-Sunday, Larrabee State Park, 245 Chuckanut Drive, Bellingham; Discover Pass required for parking (fourplushikers.weebly.com).

Among Ancients: Old Growth Forests

SAT Spend a day exploring lowland old growth forests in the area on moderate to strenuous hikes, bring lunch; 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, Cedar River Watershed Education Center, 19901 Cedar Falls Road S.E., North Bend; $35 (206-733-9421 or seattle.gov/utilities/environment-and-conservation/our-watersheds/cedar-river-watershed/programs-and-tours).

Hobbies

Lawn Bowling Club BBQ and Bowls

FRI Members provide game instruction, wear flat-soled shoes, grill available for use, 6-9 p.m. Fridays through August, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jefferson Park Lawn Bowling Club, 4103 Beacon Ave. S., Seattle; $10/suggested donation (seattlebowls.org).

Museum events

Naval Aviation Fly Day

SAT Fly Day with featured aircraft that include the TBM Avenger and F8F Bearcat, panel presentation with WWll Navy Veteran Fighter Pilots, see restored vintage aircraft, lunch available., 10 a.m. Saturday, Historic Flight Foundation, 10719 Bernie Webber Drive, Mukilteo; (425-348-3200 or historicflight.org).

Jet Blast Bash

SAT-SUN Seafair weekend outdoor festival, fast planes, fast cars, music, food, and beer, Blue Angels’ takeoffs and landings, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $16-$25 (206-764-5700 or museumofflight.org).

Elks Temple History Pub: Shipwrecks, Legends, and Lost Treasures

TUE Archaeologist Scott Williams presents historical evidence for shipwrecks and survivors predating European and American exploration of the Pacific Northwest, all ages, 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, McMenamins Elks Temple, 565 Broadway, Tacoma; free (mcmenamins.com).

“Destination Moon” Exhibit

ONGOING In its only West Coast appearance, more than 20 one-of-a-kind artifacts from the Smithsonian, many flown on the historic mission, through Sept. 2, plus dozens of NASA and Russian spaceflight additions from the Museum’s renowned collection, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Mondays through Aug. 5, Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way S., Seattle; $16-$25/museum admission, $10/additional “Destination Moon” exhibit (museumofflight.org/Exhibits/Destination-Moon).

Summer of Space, Pacific Science Center

ONGOING Moon VR experience three-person problem-solving lunar adventure, for ages 10+, separate ticketed experience in addition to general admission, $6/members, $8/nonmembers; planetarium shows on space, IMAX documentary “Apollo 11: First Steps Edition” available, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily, Pacific Science Center, 200 Second Ave. N, Seattle; $13.95-$25.95 (206-443-2001 or pacificsciencecenter.org).

Victorian Radicals: From the Pre-Raphaelites to the Arts & Crafts Movement

ONGOING Exhibition of paintings, drawings, books, sculptures, textiles, stained glass and other decorative arts exploring how three generations of rebellious British artists and designers responded to a time of great social upheaval, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Mondays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 8, Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave., Seattle; $19.99-$29.99 ages 14 and younger free; $4.99-$9.99 first Thursdays (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

Open Hours at Mary Olson Farm

ONGOING Farm animals, historic farmhouse, noon-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday through Aug. 25, Mary Olson Farm, 28728 Green River Road, Auburn; free (253-876-1937 or wrvmuseum.org/the-farm).

Tales of the Klondike

PLAN AHEAD “Mostly true” tales of Klondike Gold Rush adventures, 12:15 p.m. Aug. 9, Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, 319 Second Ave. S., Seattle; free (206-220-4240 or nps.gov/klse/index.htm).

America’s Car Museum Drive-In Movies

PLAN AHEAD Watch movies from inside your car, “How To Train Your Dragon 3” at sundown, approximately 9 p.m., Aug. 10, LeMay: America’s Car Museum, 2702 East D St., Tacoma; free (americascarmuseum.org).

Brigade Encampment

PLAN AHEAD Travel back to 1855, event recreates the excitement of the historic visit of fur traders to the Fort in 1855, arrival of the fur brigade led by bagpipers welcomed by musket volley, 11:30 a.m., followed by contests between trappers and traders from obstacle course races to cooking contests; Punch and Judy puppet shows, fashion shows and musical performances, living historians demonstrate and teach heritage skills such as fire starting and spinning wool, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 10, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum, 5400 N. Pearl St., Tacoma; $10.50-$15.50 (253-404-3970 or fortnisqually.org).

Park events

Beach Naturalist Program

FRI-SUN See Puget Sound’s marine plants and animals at low tide and learn about them from beach naturalist; 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 2; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 3; 1-3 p.m. Aug. 4, Carkeek Park, Lincoln Park, Golden Gardens, South Alki, Seattle; Richmond Beach, Shoreline; Seahurst Park, Burien; Saltwater State Park, Des Moines; 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 2; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Olympic Sculpture Park, Seattle; 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 2; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 3, Redondo Beach, Des Moines and Dash Point State Park, Federal Way; 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Aug. 3; 1-3 p.m. Aug. 4, Des Moines Beach, Friday-Sunday, locations vary; free (seattleaquarium.org).

Advertising

Summer at City Hall Park

ONGOING Park concierges and games, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays; food trucks, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays; live music, noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays; paint a small canvas to take home, 4-6 p.m. Thursdays; chess tournaments, noon Fridays, City Hall Park, 430 Third Ave., Seattle (parkways.seattle.gov).

Summer at SAM

SAT Yoga classes for all levels, bring mat, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; art studio activities, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Zumba dancing, 2-3 p.m., public tour 1 p.m., Saturday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (visitsam.org/summer).

Discovery Park Beach Shuttles

SAT-SUN Shuttles to the beach, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Sept. 2, Saturday-Sunday, Discovery Park, 3801 Discovery Park Boulevard, Seattle; (206-386-4236 or seattle.gov/parks/find/centers/discovery-park-environmental-learning-center/parking-and-beach-shuttles).

Mercer Slough Family Ranger Hike

SUN All ages, 1.5 mile nature walk to learn about the park and its wildlife, 2 p.m. Sunday, Mercer Slough Nature Park, 2102 Bellevue Way S.E., Bellevue; preregister (425-452-2565 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/nature-and-environment).

Summer at SAM

THU Music by Whitney Monge, floral wearables art project, food trucks, Kids Corner activities, 6-8 p.m., 6 p.m. Thursday, Olympic Sculpture Park, Broad Street and Elliott Avenue, Seattle; free (visitsam.org/summer).

Jetty Island

ONGOING Ferry to two-mile island with sandy beach, nature trails, ferries 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, July 5-Sept. 2, reservations recommended, $1-$2 donation requested; weather may cancel, Jetty Landing & Boat Launch, 10th Street and West Marine View Drive, Everett (425-257-8304 or everettwa.gov/Facilities/Facility/Details/Jetty-Island).

Wild Waves Theme & Water Park

ONGOING Theme-park rides, water park attractions, 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. June 28-Aug. 30; 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 31-Sept. 2; Dive-In Movies, watch from the Wave Pool, included with admission, after the park closes, approximately 9 p.m.,; “Finding Nemo” Friday, Wild Waves Theme & Water Park, 36201 Enchanted Parkway S., Federal Way; $24.99-$44.99 (253-661-8000 or wildwaves.com/index.php).

Lynnwood History and Heritage Day

PLAN AHEAD Lego play area, tour of historic trolley, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Aug. 10, Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood; free (lynnwoodtourism.com).

Robinswood Park Naturalist Hike

PLAN AHEAD Easy walk to learn about local trees, wildlife and natural history, for all ages, 10-11 a.m. Aug. 10, Robinswood Community Park, 2432 148th Ave. S.E., Bellevue; call 24 hours in advance to register (425-452-6993 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/nature-and-environment).

Performances

Center City Cinema

FRI Activities, 6 p.m., movies at dusk, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” Freeway Park; “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” (original), Westlake Park, 401 Pine St., Seattle, 6 p.m. Friday, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; free (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Auburn Summer Sounds and Cinema

FRI Food trucks, art activities, The Marlin James Band, movie “Ralph Breaks the Internet” at dusk, 6 p.m. Friday, Sunset Park, 1420 69th St. S.E., Auburn; free (auburnwa.gov).

Center City Cinema

SAT Activities, movie “Crazy Rich Asians,” dusk, 6 p.m. Saturday, Hing Hay Park, 409 Maynard Ave. S., Seattle; free (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Movies at the Mural

SAT Outdoor movies, Saturdays through Aug. 24, 9 p.m. Saturday, Mural Amphitheatre, 305 Harrison St., Seattle Center, Seattle; free (seattlecenter.com/events/festivals/default.aspx?menu=eventpages).

Blues with Highway 99 Blues Club

SAT-SUN Local blues bands, 1-7 p.m. Saturday, 3-7 p.m. Sunday, Saturday-Sunday, Hot Spot Stage on Pier 58, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org).

Summer Concerts, The Locks

SAT-SUN Pacific Cascade Big Band Aug. 3; Seattle Solid Gold Aug. 4, Saturday-Sunday, Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, 3015 N.W. 54th St., Seattle; (ballardlocks.org/free-summer-concerts.html).

Music on the Plaza, BIMA

SUN Outdoor music performances for all ages, 3 p.m. Sunday, Bainbridge Island Museum of Art, 550 Winslow Way East, Bainbridge Island; free (206-842-4451 or biartmuseum.org/events/music-on-the-plaza/).

Tuesday Brew and Tunes

TUE Live music, beer garden, food truck, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Freeway Park, 700 Seneca St., Seattle; (seattle.gov/parks/find/downtown-parks).

Bellevue Downtown Movies in the Park

TUE Activities and entertainment for all ages, movie at dusk, free popcorn; “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” Aug. 6, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bellevue Downtown Park, 10201 N.E. Fourth St., Bellevue; donations for local charities collected (bellevue.com/outdoor-movies.php).

Kids Concerts, Kirkland

TUE Brian Waite Band Aug. 6, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Juanita Beach Park, 9703 N.E. Juanita Drive, Kirkland; (kirklandsummerconcerts.weebly.com).

Coulon Park Summer Concerts

WED Wally & The Beaves, Aug. 7, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park, 1201 Lake Washington Blvd. N., Renton; free (rentonwa.gov).

Burien Music in the Parks

THU Live music performances, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 15, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Lake Burien School Park, Southwest 148th Street and 16th Avenue Southwest, Burien; (burienwa.gov/parks).

Kirkland Summer Concerts

THU Rear View Mirror Aug. 8, 7 p.m. Thursday, Marina Park, 25 Lake Shore Plaza, Kirkland; (kirklandsummerconcerts.weebly.com).

Sammamish Concerts in the Park

THU The Beatniks Aug. 8 5, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Pine Lake Park, 2615 228th Ave. S.E., Sammamish; free (sammamish.us).

Sales/Shopping

Heirloom Cookshop’s Green Market

FRI Local food, craft projects, scavenger hunts, music, beer and wine garden, shoppers encouraged to bring their own bags, 3-7 p.m. every Friday through Sept. 27, Friday, Heirloom Cookshop, 38767 S.E. River St., Snoqualmie; free (heirloomcookshop.com).

Thrift Shop Sale

PLAN AHEAD Storewide 50%-75% off all items: collectibles, clothes, shoes, toys, furniture, crafts, linens, housewares, tools; proceeds benefit community programs; 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 10, Eastside Community Aid Thrift Shop, 12451 116th Ave. N.E., Kirkland; (425-825-1877 or ecathriftshop.org).

Midsummer Antique Fair and Vintage Market

PLAN AHEAD Friday Night VIP Early Shopping, 5-8 p.m. Aug. 9, $10/admission benefits Skagit Symphony; sale of antiques, retro and vintage, home and garden decor, food trucks, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 10, free admission, Aug. 9, Christianson’s Nursery, 15806 Best Road, Mount Vernon; (360-466-3821 or christiansonsnursery.com).

Special interest

Camlann Village Life Days

SAT-SUN Medieval villagers discuss their life in 14th century England, Craft Shops, lunch available; noon-5 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, Camlann Medieval Village, 10320 Kelly Road N.E., Carnation; $5 (camlann.org/village%20life.htm).

“We Move To Give” Zumba

PLAN AHEAD Fitness class to Latin and world music by Sea Mar, providing free fitness classes in communities around the stage, 10:30 a.m. Aug. 11, Hot Spot Stage on Pier 58, 1401 Alaskan Way, Seattle; free (friendsofwaterfrontseattle.org).

Seattle Center Summer Fitness

WED Outdoor circuit training, 6:15-7:15 a.m., Artists at Play Plaza; gentle yoga, bring a yoga mat, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Exhibition Hall Lawn; Zumba world rhythms high energy workouts, no dance experience required, 6-7 p.m. Wednesdays, through Aug. 21, Wednesday, Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle; free (206-684-7200 or seattlecenter.com/fitness).

Swimming

Bellevue Beaches Lifeguard Schedule

ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m., Chesterfield Beach Park’s lifeguard hours are 2-5 p.m., through Sept. 2, Meydenbauer Bay Park, 9899 Lake Washington Blvd. N.E., Bellevue; Chism Beach Park, 9600 S.E. 11th St., Bellevue; and Clyde Beach Park, 2 92nd Ave. N.E., Bellevue (425-452-4444 or parks.bellevuewa.gov/parks-and-trails/beach-lifeguard-schedule).

Colman Pool

ONGOING Outdoor, heated, saltwater Olympic-sized pool with giant tube slide; open swims, lessons, special events, daily through Sept. 2; Colman Pool, Lincoln Park, 8603 Fauntleroy Way S.W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-7494 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/colman-pool).

Henry Moses Aquatic Center

ONGOING Lap pool, leisure pool with slides, water spray, lazy river, concessions, open daily through Sept. 2, Henry Moses Aquatic Center, 1719 S.E. Maple Valley Highway, Renton; fees vary (425-430-6780 or https://rentonwa.gov/city_hall/community_services/facilities/henry_moses_aquatic_center).

Mounger Pool

ONGOING Outdoor Big Pool and shallow Little Pool; public swims, lap swims, playland for ages 5 and younger, water exercise, corkscrew slide, daily through Sept. 2, Fun Family Fridays themed pool games 5:30-7:30 p.m. Fridays, Mounger Pool, 2535 32nd Ave. W., Seattle; fees vary (206-684-4708 or seattle.gov/parks/find/pools/mounger-pool).

Seattle Parks Swimming Beaches

ONGOING Lifeguards on duty, noon-7 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays; East Green Lake, Madrona Park Beach, Magnuson Park Beach, Pritchard Island Beach, through Aug. 25; West Green Lake, Madison Park Beach, Mount Baker Beach, Seward Park Beach, through Sept. 2, Seattle; (206-684-4078 or seattle.gov/parks/find/swimming-beaches).

Tours

Seattle City Light Skagit Tours

FRI-SUN Boat and walking tours, times vary, through Sept. 29, North Cascades National Park, Friday-Sunday, Newhalem, Highway 20, Newhalem; prices vary (seattle.gov/light/damtours/skagit.asp).

Walks

Walk the Parks of Fife

PLAN AHEAD Walk on trails and sidewalks, start anytime 9 a.m.-noon, finish by 3 p.m., Aug. 10, Brookville Junction Park, 6512 Valley Ave. E., Fife; free (daffodilvalleyvolkssport.com).

Workshops

Panda Tank

FRI Interactive workshop for social enterprises and nonprofits on how to frame and present your mission, 1-4 p.m. Aug. 2, Friday, Impact HUB Seattle, 220 Second Ave. S., Seattle; $90 (impacthubseattle.com).