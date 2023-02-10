What are your memories of Emerald City Comic Con — and what does the event mean to you? Share your pictures and stories online to be considered for an upcoming story.

It’s been 20 years since Seattle’s first Emerald City Comic Con — two decades of fans and creators of nearly every imaginable comic fandom uniting for a massive Seattle celebration.

Emerald City Comic Con will celebrate its 20th birthday in the new Seattle Convention Center Summit Building with an exciting lineup of artists and panelists. Ahead of the 2023 gathering, we want to look back at the role Comic Con has played for Seattleites over the past two decades.

What are your memories of Emerald City Comic Con and what does the event mean to you? Leave us a note here 一 we’d love to hear from you.

Your answer could be published in a future edition of The Mix and online at seattletimes.com. If you would like to submit a photo, please make sure it is larger than 1 MB in size and email it to features producer Sarah-Mae McCullough at smccullough@seattletimes.com.