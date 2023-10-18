Comedian and writer Ziwe doesn’t consider herself an overnight success. In fact, her career is an example of opportunity meeting preparation — a product of years of writing, internships and interviews with comedians and public figures about race and racial politics in American media.

Now, Ziwe (full name Ziwe Fumudoh), who you may know from her 2021-22 “Ziwe” variety show on Showtime or her “Baited” series on Instagram Live where she interviewed public figures about race and identity, is turning the mic back to herself in her book, “Black Friend,” now out from Abrams Books. In it, she discusses things like how her professional experience at Comedy Central informs her career today, what impostor syndrome looks like for her and why she creates art to heal her inner child. She’s coming to Seattle for a sold-out show Oct. 22 at the Neptune Theatre and will be sharing some of these stories live.

“I’ve been a professional writer since I was in my mid-20s, and putting this book together over the past years has been challenging, but so rewarding,” Ziwe said. “I see it as an amalgamation of stories that traverse from elementary school to trips to Italy.”

Ziwe has interviewed everyone from writer Fran Lebowitz and actor Julia Fox to Bob the Drag Queen and actor and singer Amber Riley. Although she usually has a script, her questions are a reflection of what sparks her curiosity. Take her interview with politician Andrew Yang, who was a mayoral candidate for New York City at the time. Amid questions about his favorite billionaires, Ziwe also asks what rap music he listens to and his favorite New York subway stop.

Amid her success as a writer and comedian, Ziwe still finds herself working through feelings of impostor syndrome. In her book, she talks about moments when she’s been invited to events but can’t get through the door.

“It helps to focus on what matters most to me as an artist,” Ziwe said. “As you get more successful, you find yourself in more rooms, and you have to remember what you bring to the table. I feel like an impostor when I don’t want to be in a room or don’t feel welcome. If that happens, I’ll gladly go home.”

And as she’s finding even more success, she’s aware of the dangers of letting it get to her head.

“Success can dilute art and artists, and you never want to feel like you’re getting high on your own gas,” Ziwe said. “People can be fickle so you never want to be caught chasing trends and adoration — there were people who weren’t celebrated in life like van Gogh and Zora Neale Hurston. I’m lucky that people appreciate my work, but I need more than that to sustain myself.”

Ziwe’s upcoming tour is another forum for her to tell stories and share her work with even more people.

“I often perform live comedy in Brooklyn, and this is an opportunity to share my work with even more people and share jokes that are unique to the show,” Ziwe said. “Like my book, I’m excited to merge thoughtfulness and comedy in this show.”