LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian Andy Dick has been charged with groping a driver from a ride-hailing service.

Los Angeles County prosecutors say Dick is expected to be arraigned Friday on a charge of misdemeanor sexual battery.

They allege he groped a driver in West Hollywood on April 12, 2018.

Dick’s representative had no immediate comment.

The 53-year-old native of Charleston, South Carolina who starred in the 1990s sitcom “NewsRadio” has been a popular and sometimes problematic guest on radio and TV shows known for his erratic, over-the-top behavior.

He has been arrested and sued over several similar groping accusations through the years, including a 2010 incident involving a bouncer and patron at a West Virginia bar. Criminal charges were dismissed after Dick completed a pretrial diversion program.