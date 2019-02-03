PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — A fiction film about a prison warden on death row duty and a documentary about the generations affected by China’s’ one-child policy have won the top jury awards at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.
“Clemency,” directed by Chinonye Chukwu and starring Alfre Woodard, won the U.S. Grand Jury Prize for Drama Saturday night in Park City, Utah, while Nanfu Wang and Jialing Zhang’s “One Child Nation” took the documentary award. Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir” won the world cinema jury prize.
Audience prizes went to the inspirational comedy “Brittany Runs a Marathon” and the congressional race documentary “Knock Down the House,” which tracks the rise of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez among others. Netflix bought “Knock Down the House” out of the festival.
The 2019 Sundance Film Festival finishes Sunday.
