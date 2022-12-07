“Music itself can be a conduit for the community,” said Shruthi Rajasekar on the connection between humans through hearing and vibration. Rajasekar is the composer behind several works in the coming Seattle Pro Musica program “Behold the Star.” “I want to center the transmission between person to person,” she described of her culturally nuanced compositions.

“Behold the Star” will represent Rajasekar’s Carnatic (South Indian classical) training and her Western academic education in music. Within these contours, Rajasekar has woven a repertoire that explores themes of individuality within the collective, or parallels between religious parables.

“Behold the Star” will premiere Dec. 10 at the Bastyr University chapel, and will also be performed on Dec. 17 at Seattle First Baptist Church. The program will include selected works by Rajasekar, as well as familiar holiday songs for choral ensembles.

Rajasekar was brought onto the project of composing an original score for Seattle Pro Musica by Karen Thomas, the artistic director and conductor of the choral organization. In order to mark 50 years of the group, Thomas invited five young composers to create works that would be performed throughout the 2022 season.

“We have been much more conscious about trying to expand beyond doing music by white composers,” said Thomas, adding that “a lot of this is to open up space for the choir to hear new perspectives, and work with somebody who can bring their personal story as well as their cultural background.”

Alongside Rajasekar, the roster for the 2022-23 season at Seattle Pro Musica features new, commissioned works from Saunder Choi, Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, Melissa Dunphy and Marques L.A. Garrett. These five artists explore issues of immigrant rights, Indigenous heritage, feminism and Black identity through their classical repertoires.

Advertising

“Behold the Star” will present “I Am My Own,” Rajasekar’s commissioned piece that ponders the intersections of communal and individual effort. The title comes from the Brontë classic “Jane Eyre.” The text of the composition itself derives from three novels by the Brontë sisters: “Jane Eyre,” “Wuthering Heights” and “The Tenant of Wildfell Hall.”

“I return to these books because I am taken by this idea of a departure,” said the Indian American composer, who is based in Minnesota. “There are pivotal moments in the book when the characters suddenly depart. They have a streak of individualism, positioned within the Victorian-era society.”

As an individual, Rajasekar felt similarly, faced by the turbulence of everyday politics. “We seem to be at the precipice of so many crises,” she said. “There are moments where I feel like just leaving it behind, and it feels very, very exhausting. Is it possible to uplift each other, but not in a way where we are draining ourselves as individuals, but through community care?”

The symbolic weight of the choral ensemble helped to forge that conduit for Rajasekar’s message on community. Individuality is important in a choir, shared Rajasekar, but the individual voice must also blend into the greater collective. Rajasekar illuminates this sentiment at the height of the emotional climax of “I Am My Own.” In these measures, each singer is given the choice to sing at their own pitch. Some may decide to harmonize with the group, whereas others “might make the deliberate choice to go against the grain, others might also make the choice to not even participate in that,” said Rajasekar. “It’s about self-expression, while being in community.”

A core part of Rajasekar’s unique musical statements arise from the hybridity of her classical training. As a gurukulam disciple (meaning a student living in the same home as their teacher, or guru) under her mother’s tutelage, the composer grew up listening to old-style South Indian music in the household, and even during car rides with her family. Rajasekar’s education was very organic, as she would describe it — “there was a porous boundary of learning, the osmosis method of learning, as my mother said … community was the lifeblood of all these musical interactions.” From immersive exposure, Rajasekar shaped herself in alignment with “a culture of respect, and a culture of experimentation” in Carnatic heritage.

Degrees in ethnomusicology and composition studies in highly academic settings also informed Rajasekar’s knowledge of works in the Western European canon. The East-West dimensions of her learning trickle into Rajasekar’s musical storytelling, which is often redolent with historical or mythological elements from her kaleidoscopic background.

Advertising

In the composition “Star of Rohini,” Rajsekar explores the legend of the star of Bethlehem, and aligns the holy entity with Krishna’s nakshatra (birth star) in Hindu teachings. “They saw the star of Rohini ascending / Vidimus stellam in oriens et venimus adorare (They saw the star in the east and came to worship it),” the song goes. Through this interfaith theme, Rajasekar blends traditions of liturgical worship, and creates a hymnal experience that again fosters human connection through the fluidity of shared stories.

Rajasekar has allowed boldness to be her guiding light in the journey through her dense and evocative creativity. The composer’s ethos melds well with the aims of Seattle Pro Musica to expand past the Western European canon of music, which so often limits the reach of classical choral groups.

“My mother made the decision to be a full-time musician in this country,” Rajasekar said of her inspiration to stake a modern space in classical canons.

Rajasekar will continue to sail forward, into a cartography of her own delineation. “The big thing is I never have a plan, ever. If I picture two years from now, it’s totally blank for me,” she said, smiling.