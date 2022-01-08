The Seattle Symphony canceled its Saturday night performance of “The Music of John Adams,” calling the move a “precaution due to COVID concerns.”

The decision occurred amid rising cases of the omicron variant, which is generally less lethal but spreads more quickly than previous variants, and has broken through to infect some vaccinated people.

A symphony web page described the cancellation, as did a Facebook post shortly before the scheduled 8 p.m. performance. Adams composed and was scheduled to conduct the musicians through an 87-minute, three-part program to include City Noir, “partly inspired by films produced in Hollywood during the late forties.”

Ticket-holders were instructed to seek an exchange or refund during business hours Tuesday through Friday.

Reaction on Facebook ranged from gratitude for being cautious, to someone objecting to having made the effort in vain to arrive from Portland.

Further details about the symphony’s decision were unavailable late Saturday.