Seattle Symphony was named Orchestra of the Year at the 2018 Gramophone Classical Music Awards ceremony in London on Thursday.

Seattle Symphony was one of eight ensembles nominated for the award, which honors outstanding work on recorded music from June 2017 through May 2018. The orchestra has its own in-house record label, Seattle Symphony Media.

This is the first year for this award, whose nominees were chosen by Gramophone editors and critics. The winner was decided by a public vote. Seattle Symphony won 47 percent of the votes, James Jolly, Gramophone’s editor-in-chief, said in a symphony news release.

In its nomination, Gramophone cited Seattle Symphony’s long tradition of making recordings, noting that this year, “this 115-year-old ensemble is back making recordings (usually based on live performances) and is sounding superb.”

Seattle Symphony starts its new season Saturday — the final one under the directorship of conductor Ludovic Morlot. It’s also celebrating the 20th anniversary of its home, Benaroya Hall.