One hundred and twenty years after this paper first remarked on “a new local musical organization that may cut a great deal of a figure here in the future,” the Seattle Symphony kicks off its 2023-24 anniversary season with a series of celebratory concerts that honor two major milestones.

The Raise the Curtain concerts (Sept. 21 and 23), which celebrate the 25th anniversary of Benaroya Hall, the orchestra’s home, as well as the 120th season of the Symphony, will be led by Conductor Emeritus Ludovic Morlot (who also helmed last season’s opener) as the orchestra is still without a music director since Thomas Dausgaard abruptly departed in January 2022.

Certainly, this is not the Symphony’s first period of tumult or transition but today’s difficulties are multiple: a protracted search for a new music director, rising economic costs compounding the ongoing financial fallout of COVID, and a shifting cultural landscape that asks for community engagement as well as artistic excellence.

Still, there’s much to celebrate and in dreaming up this program, Morlot, who served as the Symphony’s music director from 2011-19, said he set out to honor both anniversaries equally.

On the first half: Massenet’s “Phèdre Overture” and Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony,” which were both on Seattle Symphony’s first program in 1903. The second half comprises selections from Wagner’s “Götterdämmerung,” which then-music director Gerard Schwarz conducted at Benaroya Hall’s grand opening in 1998.

“It’s always an amazing feeling, and it almost feels like I haven’t left,” Morlot said, adding that his work with Seattle Opera in the last two years has made his connection to the orchestra and the Seattle audience feel stronger than ever. “To be part of this party is a big honor,” he said.

The festivities continue next week with two star-studded fundraiser celebrations (with ticket prices to match): the Silver Anniversary Gala on Sept. 28, and on Sept. 29, the Silver Anniversary Concert & Party featuring pianist Lang Lang and conductor Peter Oundjian.

A brief history

On Dec. 29, 1903, conductor Harry West led the Symphony’s first-ever public performance at Christensen Hall in the Arcade Building on Second Avenue, just a stone’s throw from Benaroya Hall today.

The next few decades brought name changes, splits and mergers, myriad performance venues and at least one canceled season, but the Seattle Symphony slowly became an indelible part of the city’s artistic landscape. A period of stability and growth began in 1954 under the baton of maestro Milton Katims, who both expanded the orchestra’s reputation nationally and strengthened its community ties locally.

“Our orchestra could not be where it is today were it not for Milton’s tremendous accomplishments during his 22-year tenure as music director,” Schwarz told The Seattle Times upon Katims’ death in 2006.

Katims’ successors grew the orchestra in different ways. To name just a few highlights: Rainer Miedél (1977-83) first took the orchestra on a European tour; Schwarz (1983-2011) led the Symphony to 11 Grammy nominations, and, of course, to Benaroya Hall. Morlot solidified the orchestra’s reputation for innovative programming with the [untitled] and Sonic Evolution concert series and helped launch the record label Seattle Symphony Media in 2014.

An important piece of the modern Symphony structure fell into place in 1985, when the orchestra parted ways with the American Federation of Musicians and formed its own union, now called the International Guild of Symphony, Theater, Opera and Ballet Musicians. Today, the guild comprises two chapters: the Seattle Symphony and Opera Players’ Organization and the Pacific Northwest Ballet Orchestra.

“We’re grateful for that work that was done in the ‘80s to set up the union infrastructure that we have here, it’s served us well,” said Jeffrey Barker, the Symphony’s associate principal flute and chair of the SSOPO. (Full disclosure: My father is a retired Seattle Symphony musician and administrator who was involved with this transition and subsequent SSOPO negotiations over the years.)

One major upside of having an independent union, Barker said, is that it allows the Symphony to both protect its members in times of economic crisis and be nimble and responsive. When COVID-19 hit in 2020 that institutional agility let the orchestra adapt quickly to things like livestreaming agreements.

Looking forward

Having survived the rough months of COVID furloughs and livestreamed performances followed by a slow crawl back to full-capacity, in-person concerts, the Seattle Symphony, like all arts organizations, is now facing a new post-COVID normal.



“The truth of the matter is, this is a three- to five-year recovery process,” Krishna Thiagarajan, Symphony president and CEO, said in August. Dedicated donors helped immensely during the worst of the pandemic, but he said the orchestra is now facing complications like inflation and exploding health care costs.



“Getting back to full speed is going to require a lot of support from the community,” he said, and he hopes that sense of obligation goes both ways. The Symphony’s future is very much about the music, he said, but it’s also about being an anchor for the city and “bringing in communities that we may not have served previously, but that we aim to serve now with even more focus.”

According to Thiagarajan, the orchestra’s commitment to becoming a more community-focused organization manifests both in more diverse programming and in efforts such as the Community Stages Fund, which offers smaller local organizations heavily subsidized rental rates for use of Benaroya Hall spaces (the next, on Nov. 3, features local arts leader and storyteller Sharon Nyree Williams).

We don’t yet know who will be stepping onto the podium for this next phase of the orchestra’s evolution. Thiagarajan demurred when asked about a new hire, saying in August that they were “very advanced in that search process.” But recent follow-up questions about when to expect a new music director announcement went unanswered by the Symphony as of press time.

We do know that the players will be more involved than ever in that hiring decision. A recently signed four-year contract gives Symphony musicians increased participation in all hiring decisions, including that of music director. The hiring committee for music directors has long included musicians alongside administrators and board members, but Barker said this new contract both increased musician participation on that committee and gives the entire orchestra more input into hiring.

“The entire orchestra will be able to vote yes or no on any [music director] candidates, and only candidates who receive 60% or more ‘yes’ votes can be hired” as the next music director, Barker explained. “So instead of having a small group of people with the full power to make that decision, now the entire orchestra gets a voice in the process.” That same level of orchestra input now also applies to the director’s contract renewals, he said.

The post-Dausgaard void may be the context in which the contract negotiation took place, Barker said, but an increased player presence in hiring is something the SSOPO would have been advocating for no matter what.

“Seattle Symphony musicians have for many years been involved and engaged in the entire process of the way the organization works,” he said. “We feel like it’s our responsibility, just as much as it is the music director’s responsibility, to ensure that we are playing and operating at the highest level we can.”

Hiring a new music director for a major symphony orchestra is historically (and understandably) an involved process; all three of the most recent directors (Schwarz, Morlot and Dausgaard) had long periods of overlap working with the Symphony before officially taking on the mantle. That said, having a moment to reset between leaders isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“It can have a positive impact at first,” Morlot said, noting that the absence of a leader can generate increased cohesion among an orchestra, a desire to rally together in support of the organization itself. “But I think, long term, an orchestra becomes artistically weakened [without a music director].”

When asked about the difficulties of operating without a music director, everyone interviewed for this story remarked on the collaborative nature of the Symphony’s artistic staff, led by Raff Wilson, vice president of artistic planning. Such insistence begged the question: Why hire a music director at all?

“You don’t know what that missing piece is until you hire that person,” Barker said. “We’re looking for a partner that’s going to bring something innovative and exciting to the organization and until we start that collaboration, we don’t know what that direction will be. We want to be open to seeing where our new musical collaborator will take us.”