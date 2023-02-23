Two years ago, moments before her first in-person meeting to discuss directing “A Thousand Splendid Suns” for Seattle Opera, Afghan film director Roya Sadat got a text message: The Taliban were retaking power in her home country.

“In two or three minutes, all of my situation, my connection with these stories, totally became different,” she recalled in a recent interview. She thought of the opera’s central characters, two women living under the Taliban’s regime decades before: “This story is repeating for maybe, now, thousands and thousands of Mariams and Lailas.”

The people crafting Seattle Opera’s world premiere always knew this would be a special endeavor — a brand-new opera, more than a decade in the making, by a Seattle-born woman composer with women at the center of both its story and its creative team. But they had no way of knowing how timely their world premiere, which opens on Saturday, would be.

The composer from Seattle

In the opera, as in the beloved, bestselling Khaled Hosseini novel on which it is based, two women find themselves married to the same abusive man. Despite initial acrimony, they overcome their differences to form an unbreakable bond.

Hosseini took his inspiration from a line in a 17th-century poem about the glory of Kabul, which refers to “the thousand splendid suns that hide behind her walls.” He has called his book a mother-daughter story; the women are not related by blood but by a devotion that leads the older Mariam to do whatever she must to save the younger Laila.

For composer Sheila Silver, who grew up in Seward Park and went to Rainier Beach High School and the University of Washington, this homecoming is “very sweet, and very special,” she said from where she now lives in upstate New York.

An award-winning composer of chamber and orchestral works as well as opera, Silver heard an audiobook version of Hosseini’s novel shortly after its publication in 2007. “I fell in love with these women, and I wanted to tell their story,” she recalled. “It kept haunting me.”

By 2011, she and her longtime librettist, Stephen Kitsakos, were collaborating to adapt the book — not knowing yet where or when the full opera would ever be performed. “He’s really brilliant at looking at the big picture and saying, ‘We’ve got to find the absolute most important moments,’ ” Silver said. “This opera would not be what it is if I didn’t have his theatrical sense working with me all along.”

But even though she had thoroughly researched the history and conditions of women in Afghanistan, something was missing: the unique sounds of the region. Schooled in European traditions, “I had to go farther east to do this opera. I didn’t have the equipment in me.”

That meant studying Hindustani music, the basis for classical music in much of South Asia, including Afghanistan, Pakistan and northern India. Along with years of studying online with Hindustani musicians, she moved to India with her husband and son in 2013, living on funds from a Guggenheim Fellowship during a six-month immersion with a family of traditional music teachers.

The premiere’s conductor, Viswa Subbaraman, is an Indian American who has seen cultural misappropriation firsthand. He says Silver succeeded in adding an air of authenticity to this opera without sounding derivative or exoticizing. “It’s a difficult thing to say, in our current era, who should write what; we’re having all these discussions of appropriation. And none of this feels appropriated, at all.”

Soprano Maureen McKay, who debuts the role of Laila (mezzo-soprano Karin Mushegain plays Mariam), says her many fellow fans of the novel will be happy to know that the opera is faithful to its central storyline. “This is quite the kaleidoscope for the eyes and the ears. It’s really a fantastic score that illuminates the book in an aural and visual way that I think lovers of the book will really appreciate.”

Subbaraman agrees, describing the music as “Hindustani meets Puccini but in a modern lens. It’s epic; it’s beautiful; it’s melodic.”

He has conducted many world premieres, but this one is different. “It feels like we’re creating something that is generational. It’s going to be one of those bookmarks that people say, ‘This happened,’ and 40 years from now some kid is going to study it in music history when they’re doing their music degree. It feels like it has that weight to it.”

The “stroke of genius”

Former Seattle Opera general director Aidan Lang met Silver in 2014 and officially commissioned “A Thousand Splendid Suns” after hearing a workshop performance of selections from it in 2015.

Silver delivered the finished opera in 2019. Then COVID-19 struck, delaying production. In 2021, with Christina Scheppelmann as general director, Seattle Opera built the team that would finally bring it to the stage.

It was Scheppelmann’s idea to hire Sadat, one of Afghanistan’s most prominent filmmakers, as the opera’s director — a move Silver calls “a stroke of genius.”

“I was determined to find an Afghan woman to direct this opera; that was a crucial perspective we needed to tell this story,” Scheppelmann said.

As a planned few months’ visit in the U.S. turned into an indefinite exile for Sadat, Silver invited her and her family for stays at her house. Together they went over the music, phrase by phrase, working on an opera about women under the Taliban even as women in real life fell under the Taliban’s rule once again.

Sadat has directed stage plays and incorporates music into her films, but she had little experience with the very European art form of opera.

She spent many hours educating herself, partly by watching recordings Silver sent her — the world’s best operas — sometimes late into the night. Then she mentally pushed those performances aside so they wouldn’t influence what she was setting out to do. “Watch and forget. Watch and forget,” she says now with a laugh.

Sadat says the primary goals with film and opera are similar: Build a connection with the story and then make that connection with the audience.

The Seattle Opera set and costumes mix modern and traditional elements to evoke the more intimate side of a place and people many Americans have only seen in big-picture stories about conflict and politics.

Like the book, the opera spans decades, beginning with the Soviet-Afghan War era and ending shortly after the Taliban’s defeat in 2001. It was important to “bring out that face of beauty of Afghanistan, and also the reality of different periods,” said Sadat, who has lived in Herat and Kabul, the cities where “A Thousand Splendid Suns” is set.

Herat’s famous sunsets and tall, slender minarets form the backdrop of scenes set there. In Kabul scenes, a mountain rises in the background.

The music, too, evokes the place. Silver based the opera’s themes on ragas, sets of musical notes that form the scaffolding around which Hindustani musicians create rhythms and melodies, often intertwined with vocals.

To bring those sounds to the opera, Silver added musicians not usually found in Western orchestras: One plays the bansuri, a bamboo flute. A percussionist will play instruments including the tabla, the drum whose rich sound instantly brings South Asia to mind.

Having learned their craft largely by ear like most Hindustani musicians, they came to Seattle weeks before rehearsals to practice working with a Western musical score and conductor.

“It’s like a jazz musician. They’re listening to each other and they’re playing off each other, more than they are looking at the music or the charts they have in front of them,” Subbaraman said. Bringing these musicians into opera meant creating a new musical language on the fly that everyone would understand.

“We’re all experimenting, here, with how do you do this,” Silver said. “This is not normal stuff.”

“There is still beauty”

Despite its often dark and difficult subject matter, Silver and Kitsakos made sure the opera included lighter moments as well as a sense of fulfillment at the ending, which is both tragic and full of hope.

“In places like Afghanistan that have had constant war, we forget that in spite of that, there is still beauty, there are still beautiful moments amongst family; there are still jokes being told. It’s not constant darkness,” Subbaraman said. “Because darkness is useless without light, and light is useless without darkness. Both of those have to happen for art to happen.”

Sadat says the Taliban’s return is not the only way “A Thousand Splendid Suns” is all too relevant. Its themes are universal — and yet not often portrayed. In art, women are often described from a male perspective that emphasizes their beauty and value as love objects. When you see women in literature, “most of them are written with the pen of men,” she said. In contrast, this story is about the courage of women told through powerful female voices.

Sadat says the opera is also about the need to build connections between people, “something that we’re really missing in this world right now, something that we need right now. We need this valuable, this important, humanity in our life.”

To that end, Seattle Opera hired Afghanistan-born cultural consultant Humaira Ghilzai (who has also worked with Seattle Rep) to advise Silver and Kitsakos and help produce a range of associated events.

“What is happening in Afghanistan is very much at the forefront of our thoughts, and we all want to do something beautiful,” Ghilzai said.

Attendees will have a chance to donate supplies for Afghan refugees. McCaw Hall’s lobby will be decorated with art including custom embroidery from Afghan women in Seattle. Ghilzai wrote informational text for lobby displays depicting Afghanistan’s history.

Sadat said she is looking forward to seeing how audiences respond. “I hope this opera brings this dialogue among people and becomes a voice for a million Afghan women right now who don’t have it.”