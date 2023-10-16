Opera review

What a triumph: Seattle Opera conclusively proved that it can handle Handel, with a superb new staging of the composer’s 1735 opera “Alcina,” running through Oct. 28. Rarely do operagoers get to savor this combination of history, novelty, imagination and musical expertise in one production. Nor do we often get the chance to hear a baroque-era opera conducted with the authority of Christine Brandes, herself a former singer who has sung the role of Morgana in this opera and knows the score down to the last tiny nuance.

“Alcina” (pronounced “al-chee-na”) is also a remarkably gender-fluid show: The complicated story features a woman (Bradamante) disguising herself as a man (Ricciardo) to rescue her fiancé on a remote island belonging to the enchantress Alcina. (The role of Bradamante’s fiancé, Ruggiero, was composed for a castrato — a surgically altered male singer — and is usually performed by a female mezzo-soprano, but is played in this production by a countertenor, an adult male alto.) This production also changes the gender of Bradamante’s male protector, Melisso, to a female mezzo-soprano, renamed Melissa.

Not surprisingly, all sorts of complications arise in the plot, with mistaken identities and disguises and instant attractions. Bradamante (Ginger Costa-Jackson), disguised as her brother Ricciardo, arrives with Melissa (Nina Yoshida Nelsen) on the island to search for Ruggiero, only to discover that Alcina (Vanessa Goikoetxea) has taken Ruggiero (countertenor Randall Scotting) as her lover. Alcina’s sister Morgana (Sharleen Joynt) immediately falls in love with “Ricciardo,” dumping her previous lover Oronte (John Marzano). Considerable mayhem ensues. Not until Melissa shows Ruggiero the ring he once gave Bradamante does he realize that he has been deceived. But there’s another problem: Alcina has fallen in love with Ruggiero, and she doesn’t want him to leave the island.

Confused yet? It works much better on the stage than in the description, even though Hannah Clark’s set is as minimalist as it comes: a bare stage with 10 modern chairs sitting at various angles, and a back wall with huge, beautiful projections whose images expand or contract, drawing the audience across the water to a magical island where the jungle scenery advances and recedes as the onstage relationships change. It’s a great concept.

Operagoers attend productions for the singing, not the set, and in this cast there are no disappointments. Goikoetxea’s performance in the title role was superb; she negotiated the florid vocal lines with amazing finesse. Her voice is both rich and nimble, with powerful high notes that underscore the authority of her character. When she’s on the stage, you can’t take your eyes off her; whether she is being regal, amorous or crushed by betrayal, she commands the space as if she really were an enchantress.