Seattle Opera, which had previously been offering its 2020-21 season’s streaming productions only to season subscribers, is now selling single tickets.

Those productions include:

∙Gaetano Donizetti’s “The Elixir of Love,” Feb. 12-14 — a reprise of Seattle Opera’s November production that had previously been available only to season subscribers.

∙Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Don Giovanni,” March 19-21

∙Jonathan Dove’s “Flight,” April 23-25 — This opera, which takes place in an airport terminal, will be filmed at the Museum of Flight.

∙Giacomo Puccini’s “Tosca,” June 25-27

Single tickets are $35 (available at seattleopera.org/on-stage), with each opera viewable for three days.

Seattle Opera, in a news release, says it’s “one of the only American opera companies continuing to create and produce operas it had originally promised for its 2020/21 season — albeit now in a new digital format and with strict COVID-19 safety protocols.”

During the pandemic, Seattle Opera has been learning how to reimagine its productions and how to get them before audiences. “Basically this was just the next step in the evolution of our streaming content,” said Seattle Opera spokesperson Gabrielle Nomura Gainor, and “​is also the result of public feedback.” During the run of “Elixir of Love,” for example, the company heard from people who wanted to be able to purchase access to the performance.

Seattle Opera says all of the proceeds from the streaming operas will benefit artists and crew via union funds, including the AGMA Artists Relief Fund.

Seattle Opera is also offering free content, including broadcasts on Classical KING FM 98.1 (the company’s 2005 “Ring” cycle will be broadcast Feb. 6-13), and recitals viewable on Seattle Opera’s website and social media.