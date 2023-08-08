At McCaw Hall, the gods are preparing once again to enter Valhalla.

Stagings of Richard Wagner’s cycle of four interlinked operas, together known as “The Ring of the Nibelung,” are what put Seattle Opera on the international map almost half a century ago. But a full decade has elapsed since the “Ring” was last produced here. So to open the milestone 60th anniversary season, General Director Christina Scheppelmann decided to pay homage to a central part of the company’s legacy with “Das Rheingold,” the first installment of the “Ring” operas, in a stand-alone new production directed by Brian Staufenbiel. It runs Aug. 12-20.

“There had to be Wagner, there’s no way around it. And to have one of the titles from the ‘Ring’ is a proper tribute to the many ‘Ring’ cycles this company has done,” Scheppelmann said in an interview just before rehearsals started.

“Das Rheingold” will also represent Scheppelmann’s final contribution to Seattle Opera’s history of engagement with Wagner. The company recently announced she will step down after her contract expires at the end of the 2023-24 season to take on the reins as general director at one of the leading opera houses in Europe, La Monnaie/De Munt in Brussels.

“Rheingold” on its own

Throughout its 60-year history, Seattle Opera has presented three separate “Ring” productions. The first, the brainchild of founding General Director Glynn Ross, was staged as a weeklong event in both German and English every summer between 1975 and 1984.

Speight Jenkins’ tenure as general director resulted in two more “Rings,” each wholly unlike the other. The second of these — the so-called “green ‘Ring’ ” directed by Stephen Wadsworth — featured a scenic concept inspired by the natural setting of the Pacific Northwest and returned every four years after its premiere in 2001 until it was retired following the last cycle in 2013.

Profound changes — cultural and fiscal — have unfolded across the performing arts in the years since. Among the many financial challenges imposed by the pandemic, companies continue to struggle to bring audiences back to live performance. Audience expectations, meanwhile, have been changing as well.

“Many more places in the U.S. have now done Wagner and the ‘Ring’ operas,” says Scheppelmann.

While the new “Rheingold” celebrates the importance of Wagner for Seattle Opera’s history and identity, the company has underscored that this isn’t the launchpad for a complete cycle to come.

Asked why Seattle Opera has not committed to continuing this tradition with a new complete “Ring,” Scheppelmann points to the ongoing woes the performing arts are facing across the U.S. An all-or-nothing approach would be financially reckless, she said: “Let’s celebrate [the company] and not sink it.”

Seattle Opera’s new season appears to be off to a good start, with a budget of $23.2 million for the fiscal year ending in June 2024. (In comparison, its budget was $22.8 million in fiscal year 2019, the last year before the pandemic.) Ticket sales for “Das Rheingold” are reported to be brisk, though there will be just four performances rather than the usual five or six of a typical production. Scheppelmann pointed out that this is actually one more performance than would be the case if this were a full “Ring” (which the company normally presented three times each season when it was staged in the past). At least one of the four “Rheingold” evenings is already sold out, making for what Seattle Opera spokesperson Joshua Gailey calls “some of the fullest houses we’ve had since reopening.”

Myth and technology

“Das Rheingold” offers much to celebrate. Although Wagner designed it as a “prequel” to the three longer operas that follow, “Das Rheingold” is fully engrossing on its own terms. Lasting about two-and-a-half hours with no intermission, the opera is no mere curtain opener but has a uniquely immersive quality. It introduces almost half of the entire cycle’s named cast of characters along with the basic musical vocabulary Wagner builds on over the course of the “Ring.”

A key component of that vocabulary is Wagner’s expanded orchestra, which will be led by Ludovic Morlot, Seattle Symphony conductor emeritus, in his debut performance of this score. Rather than play in the McCaw Hall pit, the musicians will be situated onstage, right in the midst of Wagner’s cosmos of “flawed gods, aspiring demigods and power-mad dwarves,” as Staufenbiel puts it.

The idea originated when Staufenbiel was commissioned by Minnesota Opera to stage the work in 2016 — Seattle Opera is renting the production — and had to solve the problem of the theater’s lack of sufficient pit space. “I flipped that from a disadvantage to an advantage by making it another layer of Wagner’s philosophy of the ‘total work of art,’ with the orchestra embedded in the sets and lighting as part of the sound and visual tapestry.”

The empty orchestra pit opens up a new space for the event-rich “Rheingold.” It is used to represent the Rhine in the opening scene, when Alberich commits the “original sin” that sets the cycle in motion by renouncing love — the condition required to steal the gold safeguarded in the riverbed; later, the pit morphs into the lower depths of Nibelheim, the underworld sweatshop where Alberich’s new power is first seen to operate. Front and rear projections are used to generate a wraparound effect. The production creates “an unusually intimate experience for such a giant piece,” according to Staufenbiel.

The guiding idea of Staufenbiel’s “Rheingold,” set in a distant future, is to connect Wagnerian myth with our technology-saturated world and the dilemmas it has created. The gods are “part [artificial intelligence], part robot,” while Alberich forces the Nibelung dwarves he has enslaved to mine “the technology of the past — semiconductors and computers.”

The cast of “Rheingold”

Along with its novel aspects, this “Rheingold” will feature at its center an artist deeply anchored to Seattle Opera’s collective memory of the “Ring.” Bass-baritone Greer Grimsley, who made his company debut nearly 30 years ago, sang his first Wotan in 2005 in the second iteration of the “green ‘Ring.’ ” He brought increasing nuance and depth to the role — the head of the gods and one of the central protagonists of the “Ring”— in return engagements for the cycle in 2009 and 2013.

Grimsley, last seen here in the semi-staged concert performance of “Samson and Delilah,” has since gone on to become one of the leading interpreters of the role among American singers, appearing in the Metropolitan Opera’s most recent “Ring” and, this past spring, in Atlanta Opera’s first “Das Rheingold.”

How has his understanding of Wotan changed over the years? “When I first performed the role, I was mostly just trying to survive it,” Grimsley said in a Zoom interview from his home in New Orleans. “Every time I perform this role … some new facet comes up that I can look at and perhaps put a spotlight on, or not — or just have it be a motivational part of the character. The role is so fertile with possibility.”

Grimsley will be joined by Melody Wilson as his spouse Fricka; Michael Mayes as his nemesis Alberich; and Denyce Graves in her company debut as Erda, the goddess who warns him of the ring’s catastrophic power — among “Rheingold’s” large cast of 14 singers. Scheppelmann says she’s especially proud of the fact that the cast is almost entirely American: “I think it speaks for the extraordinary quality of our singers.”