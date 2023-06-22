Christina Scheppelmann, who took the reins at Seattle Opera just in time to lead the organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, announced Thursday that she will be leaving in July 2024 when her five-year contract expires at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Scheppelmann, who became general director of Seattle Opera in August 2019, will depart to take over as general director at La Monnaie/De Munt in Brussels. Belgium’s national opera company, it was founded in 1700 and has a budget nearly three times that of Seattle Opera.

“I love being here,” Scheppelmann said, sipping from a Seahawks mug during a video call. “But they made me an offer I couldn’t refuse.”

Aside from being a professional step up, the move to Brussels will bring her closer to her aging mother in Germany, where Scheppelmann grew up.

Scheppelmann’s departure announcement comes amid leadership vacancies, or impending vacancies, at other high-profile Seattle arts organizations. A year and a half after Thomas Dausgaard’s abrupt departure, the Seattle Symphony has not given any indication of when it will replace him as music director. 5th Avenue Theatre’s managing director, Bernadette “Bernie” Griffin, announced last year that she would be stepping down at the end of the 2022-23 season. Longtime Seattle Rep Artistic Director Braden Abraham left in January. Book-It Repertory Theatre’s artistic director, Gus Menary, stepped down this year, with Kelly Kitchens stepping in as interim artistic director. On Wednesday, ACT announced that Managing Director Anita Shah will leave the theater when her contract ends at the end of this year.

It’s a difficult time for arts organizations overall. Like other groups, Seattle Opera had to cut back on performances as COVID closed theaters, and even after venues reopened, audience numbers have yet to reach pre-pandemic levels.

Before the pandemic, Seattle Opera averaged 83,000 ticket buyers over 40 performances per season, said Kristina Murti, director of marketing and communications. During the 2022-23 season that just concluded, about 50,000 people attended 28 performances. Still, that’s up from 40,000 for 24 performances in 2022 — and in one hopeful sign, 10,000 ticket buyers over the past few seasons represented people new to opera.

Federal and local COVID relief programs helped shore up the arts during the pandemic, but most of that support ended in 2022. Thanks to increased donations from patrons, Seattle Opera stretched its pandemic funds to cover budget shortfalls through last season and the next.

Under Scheppelmann, Seattle Opera delivered the programming it had planned, albeit in modified fashion, after the pandemic hit. They recorded performances to stream for their patrons, and when restrictions began to lift, they performed music from Richard Wagner’s “Die Walküre” outdoors at Seattle Center.

Perhaps Scheppelmann’s favorite memory from that time is when the company filmed Jonathan Dove’s “Flight” at the Museum of Flight while it was still closed to visitors.

As an airplane aficionado, “being for a week in the Museum of Flight when it was empty, I was like a kid in a candy store,” Scheppelmann said.

Scheppelmann has brought in lots of new talent, with about 100 artists making debut performances during her tenure, Murti said. “That is a major testament to her connections throughout the opera world.”

Under Scheppelmann’s leadership, Seattle Opera has continued the work on issues of racial and gender equity the company began under its previous director, Aidan Lang. The company has produced an increasing number of works by and about people of color, including “Blue,” about a contemporary Black family, and Huang Ruo’s “Bound,” about a child of Vietnamese immigrants. “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X” is part of next season’s slate.

Finding a replacement will be up to Seattle Opera’s board, which is in the very early stages of planning a search, Murti said.

Scheppelmann will miss Seattle when she has to leave — but that won’t happen for another year. For now, there’s a lot of work to do. When she hands off the company to her successor, she wants it to be in good working order. Part of that will involve drawing more people to performances in a reopened world.

“This is a great company with fantastic staff,” Scheppelmann said. “They deserve an audience.”