Seattle Opera’s new glass-clad, $60 million headquarters at Seattle Center is designed to draw people into opera, allowing the public to take a glimpse behind the scenes.

Seattle Opera will soon open the doors of its new, glass-clad $60 million headquarters at Seattle Center.

The 105,000-square-foot building, at Mercer Street and Fourth Avenue North next to McCaw Hall, is designed to allow people to take a peek behind the scenes, with walls of glass allowing the public to see performances and lectures in progress, and a viewing garden where people can watch those at work in the costume shop.

Seattle Opera employees are moving from their old offices in South Lake Union, which they’ve leased since the 1990s.

The public is invited to a free grand-opening celebration 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, 363 Mercer St. The celebration will include performances by Seattle Opera’s Chorus and Teen Vocal Studio and members of Seattle Symphony. The public can also observe a rehearsal of “Il trovatore,” participate in a Seattle Opera singalong, go on a self-guided tour and more. Information: seattleopera.org/grandopening