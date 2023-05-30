“I’ve always been interested in storytelling,” says composer and pianist Wang Lu. “We all crave stories.”

Wang’s latest composition, “The Nothing Man and Other Tales,” taps into this human hunger by recounting a series of stories she discovered in a children’s book that her daughter has been enjoying. Her musical treatment transforms these tales into adventures for adult ears.

Seattle Modern Orchestra will give the world premiere of Wang’s new piece at Town Hall on June 3 as part of its final concert of the season. Commissioned for SMO by the Barlow Foundation, “Nothing Man” marks the second collaboration between Wang and the Seattle-based chamber orchestra, which co-artistic directors Julia Tai and Jérémy Jolley founded in 2010 to perform music from the 20th and 21st centuries. SMO balances works by local and out-of-town composers.

The score calls for a small ensemble of 15 players and a soprano — a part Wang wrote tailored to the voice of Maria Männistö, a much-sought-after performer in the Pacific Northwest’s new music scene. That’s the sweet spot, size-wise, for SMO, which specializes in works that utilize the blend of intimacy and sonic variety afforded by a chamber orchestra (with one player per part).

Wang’s first collaboration, “Like Clockwork,” was commissioned for SMO’s “This is Beethoven” festival in 2020 and playfully explored what happens when physically remote musicians perform together in virtual space. Another kind of remote relationship is the backdrop for the story collection Wang used as her source for “Nothing Man.”

Gianni Rodari, Italy’s premier author of children’s books in the 20th century, published the collection in his native language in 1962. However, his association with a communist newspaper during the Cold War essentially kept him off the radar of U.S. readers. It wasn’t until a couple of years ago that these stories appeared for the first time in an English translation by Antony Shugaar titled “Telephone Tales.”

What caught Wang’s attention was the premise: a businessman who has to travel for work calls his young daughter every night at the same time to tell her a bedtime story. The stories can last only as long as a coin’s worth of call time from a pay phone booth — that all-but-forgotten relic of the pre-cellphone era. “The Nothing Man,” which Wang chose as the title story for her work, was her own daughter’s favorite from these tales. It can be read as merely whimsical, as surreal, as darkly philosophical or even as a kind of Buddhist kōan — a flexibility Wang found conducive to musical transformation.

The framework for “Telephone Tales” brought home to Wang her own situation, throughout the pandemic, of being able to communicate only at long distance with her parents back in China. “I’m the only child and usually go back every summer to visit. But I haven’t been able to go back to China for five years,” she said in a Zoom chat from her home in Providence, R.I.

Born in the ancient capital city of Xi’an in 1982, Wang grew up in a music-loving home — her father had been a professional performer involved in Beijing opera — and studied piano from an early age. She started writing her own music at 14, graduated from the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing and immigrated to the U.S. in 2005 to earn a doctoral degree in composition at Columbia University. Wang now teaches other young composers at Brown University.

Wang’s own work has been attracting some of the leading champions of contemporary music, such as the Ensemble intercontemporain, Alarm Will Sound and flutist Claire Chase, founder of the International Contemporary Ensemble. Part of the second generation of composers from China following the end of the Cultural Revolution, Wang draws on a wide spectrum of influences and personal inspirations. “Nothing Man,” for example, calls for an ensemble of Western instruments and a variety of singing styles for the vocal soloist.

The setup of “Telephone Tales” actually reminded Wang of an important aspect of her childhood in 1980s China. “I grew up listening to radio,” she says. “An important bedtime ritual for me was to listen to the children’s channel on state-run radio. Listening to stories gives you a lot of space to imagine.” Rather than set stories “you can read in the news” to music, Wang believes it’s more fulfilling to use music to explore this space opened up by the imagination.

“What I love about Lu’s music and collaborating with her is that she’s so versatile,” says Tai, who will conduct “Nothing Man” along with pieces by contemporary composers Anna Thorvaldsdóttir and Joël-François Durand. “Lu is open-minded and not confined to writing in just one style. She’s willing to try different tools to convey what she wants to communicate.”