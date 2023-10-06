For Mahani Teave, Benaroya Hall is a long way from home in more than the geographical sense.

Seattle marks one of the stops on the pianist’s current tour, the first she has ever undertaken of North America. Teave will appear at Benaroya on Oct. 14 with the Seattle Symphony in a program combining a Mozart piano concerto with music by living composers, which she curated to inaugurate the Symphony’s new Playlist series.

The path to a concert career simply didn’t exist when Teave, now 40, fell in love with the piano as a young girl on the Pacific island of Rapa Nui — widely known as Easter Island, the name imposed by European colonizers in the early 18th century.

Western classical music had a frail presence at best: moments remembered from a film soundtrack or a cassette tape used for ballet practice. But Teave’s chance encounter with a keyboard imported by a retired violinist — the sole piano available on the island at the time — opened up a fascinating new world. At the age of 9, she gave her first public performance.

Still, the only way to continue serious training was to leave Rapa Nui. Teave found mentors on the Chilean mainland (more than 2,000 miles away) and later continued her training at conservatories in Cleveland and Berlin.

“I’m excited to meet so many different people and places and to be playing on these wonderful instruments,” Teave said in a Zoom conversation from Kansas City, Mo., the day after launching her tour. Her engagements include such venues as New York’s just-opened PAC NYC, the Kennedy Center and several stops in Hawaii, where she was born to an American mother and a Rapa Nui father.

Poised to establish an international career a decade ago, Teave decided, after careful reflection, to abandon the usual trajectory of endless touring and returned to her homeland. She felt an urge to try to fill the void that had caused her to leave in the first place.

Teave collaborated with engineer Enrique Icka and American architect Michael Reynolds to create the Rapa Nui School of Music and Arts. It’s part of a larger initiative, Toki (Rapa Nui for “tool”), through which Teave and her colleagues seek to give local children a way to develop their creativity.

The school opened in 2016 and now serves more than 100 children ranging in age from 3 to 19. Programs aimed at preserving the island’s Polynesian cultural heritage are also offered. Additionally, the school building itself embodies Teave’s commitment to environmental activism. Tons of plastics and other detritus left behind by tourists or washed ashore from the surrounding ocean were recycled to create the structure.

“I’m thankful to be able to do things with my music to help change their lives,” Teave says about the families who have been impacted by her work. She maintains an active performance career with concerts in Chile, but keeping the school afloat demands a vast amount of her time.

“The dream would be to have some kind of endowment system that can at least provide some financial stability,” she says. “It is difficult, but the results are so wonderful. That’s the thing that keeps us going.”

During a visit to Rapa Nui in 2018, Bellevue-based violinist and arts patron David Fulton, a former Microsoft vice president, chanced to hear Teave performing at the school. “I couldn’t have been more astonished if it had been [famous pianists Vladimir] Horowitz or [Arthur] Rubinstein,” he recalls, noting that she made an unforgettable impact even while playing on an old upright piano. “The contrast was utterly amazing.”

As soon as Fulton, for decades a major supporter of Seattle’s music community, discovered that Teave had never made a recording, he invited her to come to Seattle to make her debut recital album at Benaroya Hall. The result, “Rapa Nui Odyssey,” put Teave on the international map and led to widespread media coverage when it was released in 2021.

“She’s a remarkably charismatic person,” says Fulton. As he learned more about Teave’s background, he decided to collaborate with Seattle filmmaker John Forsen to make the documentary “Song of Rapa Nui.”

The pandemic’s unpredictable course caused a lengthy postponement of the tour originally planned to accompany the release of “Rapa Nui Odyssey.” Most of Teave’s engagements involve solo recitals of pieces from the album: classical repertoire she is especially close to, including Chopin, Rachmaninov, Liszt and Bach, as well as works by the Chilean composers José Miguel Tobar and Alejandro Arévalo that are based on traditional Rapa Nui chant and lore.

The Seattle Symphony program will be her only orchestral appearance on the tour. Along with the new pieces by Tobar and Arévalo for piano alone, she will perform the solo part in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, a work that has held special meaning since her teenage years.

Teave chose two other contemporary orchestral works (without a piano part) that reflect her love of nature and commitment to raising environmental awareness. A.J. Kernis wrote his brief “Elegy (For Those We Lost)” to commemorate the toll taken by COVID-19, but Teave finds his moving music of grief all too applicable to “what’s happening with the climate crisis, as we are losing species every single day and people are being affected in such terrible ways.”

Juhi Bansal’s immersive “Songs From the Deep,” an immersive ode to the beauty of the ocean, will close the program with a reminder that “there’s still such beauty there, and that we must take care of it.”