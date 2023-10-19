Avi Spillers wanted to play the violin even as a young child, but at first, her parents weren’t sure she was serious. “There were multiple Christmases when I had ‘violin’ at the top of my list. They should have known I was dedicated,” Spillers says now.

Her dedication is paying off. The 14-year-old freshman at Mount Rainier High School in Des Moines is one of three teen violinists who will play concerto solos with the Seattle Symphony in Renton on Oct. 24.

Spillers and fellow soloists Eden Pawlos, 16, and Madison Cole, 17, are students at Key to Change, a nonprofit that teaches violin and viola to underserved students in South King County.

Key to Change students have played in recitals before Seattle Symphony concerts, but not with the orchestra itself. Quinton Morris, Key to Change’s founder and executive director and a professor of violin at Seattle University, says this opportunity is a big deal. “It is the equivalent to a high school quarterback getting a call from the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl,” he said.

Founded in 2017, the nonprofit Key to Change teaches about 500 students in grades 6-12 in its Renton studio and in schools and outreach programs. Donations from community members and funding organizations keep tuition costs low, starting at about $18 per group session, and scholarships are available.

Part of the problem Key to Change is trying to address: a lack of opportunities for traditionally marginalized people, especially underrepresented people of color, in classical music.

A recent report from the nonprofit League of American Orchestras showed that Black people, for example, make up 12.6% of the U.S. population but only 2.4% of professional orchestral musicians.

“Racism is a public health crisis, and it runs rampantly between musical education and classical music,” Morris said. “In music education, its effect is toxic, and it burns everyone in sight unless you tackle it head on with a fire hose of equity, inclusivity, justice and compassion.”

Orchestras switched to auditioning players behind screens decades ago and now offer fellowships for people of color, but that hasn’t done much to address inequities that start long before the professional level. Some young people simply don’t get a chance to learn orchestral instruments like the violin.

While many of the students in Key to Change classes are people of color, and while that’s one of the demographics the program aims to serve, it’s not a requirement. Given the lack of accessible top-tier music education programs, most students in South King County qualify as underserved, Morris said.

Performance opportunities

Concerts, master classes and an annual Solo String Festival give students a chance to show off what they’ve learned. Performing is nerve-wracking, they say, but also good practice for handling demanding situations.

“I go in nervous and come out happier,” said student Mason Nguyen, a 15-year-old Hazen High School sophomore who will be performing in a preconcert recital on Oct. 24.

Preparation has involved not only lots of practice and finessing but also clothes shopping and, for some, learning to walk across a stage in heels.

They’re not playing easy selections: Cole and Pawlos are playing Vivaldi concertos, Spillers is playing Seitz and Nguyen is playing Telemann.

One of the highlights of their preparation: practicing their solos with Seattle Symphony assistant conductor Sunny Xia and concertmaster Noah Geller. Geller is also one of the prestigious players who regularly teach at Key to Change.

Another recent highlight was playing for first lady Jill Biden when she visited Seattle. “We had fun, but we were stressed out together,” Spillers said.

The “together” aspect really helps — students say the mutual support and friendship are some of the best parts of Key to Change. They listen respectfully to one another’s playing during classes and joke and laugh together afterward. “It’s not competitive like school,” said Cole, a senior at Garfield High School.

The bonds go beyond music, and they’re planning to keep the built-in support network going after high school. “The community aspect, I really like that,” Nguyen said.

The students are hoping their lessons will lead to opportunities in other areas of life. They dream of college scholarships — and chances to make music after they graduate.

“You can get old and you can’t play sports, but you can get old and still play music,” Cole said.

A supportive model

Morris’ evolution into a player and professor of violin is part of what guides him. Growing up in Renton, he wanted to become a lawyer, partly because he knew it was possible — he’d seen Blair Underwood play one on “L.A. Law.” Though he loved playing the violin, he couldn’t have named a professional Black violinist.

When a college professor encouraged him to major in music, he found himself in a cutthroat program with very few people of color where “I was reminded often, ‘There is no room for you in this business,’” he said. But during his subsequent master’s degree program at the Boston Conservatory and doctorate at University of Texas at Austin, he connected with fellow musicians of color, and his peers and mentors encouraged him.

Morris wants to emulate that more supportive model at Key to Change. During a lesson, he watches intently as students’ fingers dance and bows fly across the strings. Rather than focusing on flaws, he asks questions.

“What’s the hesitation there, going from the G to the E?” he asks one student. “Because you make a face every time.” After a bit of discussion, introspection and demonstration, students are rewarded with an, “Already better. Keep going.”

The lessons ripple beyond the studio. Research has shown that kids who play musical instruments tend to do better academically. And showing up on time and prepared for lessons can inspire similar dedication in other aspects of life.

Leadership is part of the mission, Morris said. “Violin is just the vehicle. We’re teaching them to be responsible citizens in their community.”

Friends and family members notice the difference it makes. “My family thinks it’s really cool,” said Pawlos, a junior at Kentridge High School. Her mom sends videos of her performances to family back in Ethiopia.

The students say playing gives them confidence — and now the Symphony performance gives them bragging rights, too. “You really learn a lot about yourself,” Cole said. “You work so hard. You learn your limits and how far you can actually go.”