Going from what is rendered on the page in verse to creating a musical composition may seem like a daunting task, but for Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, words can serve as a map of sorts, one to which he surrenders almost fully.

“It’s really nice having text because I literally just follow it like a river,” he said. “When you explore a new river, the geography just kind of comes with it. There will be pillars that can be set kind of in advance that are markers, like landmarks. But otherwise it really is like following a river.”

This is how the award-winning composer approached his latest work, “The Glimmer.” The Oklahoma City-based citizen of the Chickasaw Nation’s composition is an opus based on the poem of the same name by Rena Priest, Washington state’s poet laureate. “The Glimmer,” which Seattle Pro Musica will perform March 26 at Seattle First Baptist Church, is the final concert in the organization’s New American Composer series, in which five composers were commissioned to each prepare a piece in honor of the choral ensemble’s 50th anniversary.

The New York Times once hailed Tate’s work as “new music bonding with old images in rich, provocative and moving ways.” A U.S. Department of State cultural ambassador and creativity ambassador for the state of Oklahoma, Tate has composed dozens of works, including choral and chamber music, symphonies, operas and film scores. Most of his pieces are centered on Native American heritage, often the Chickasaw tribe but also other tribes around the continent.

“My life focus is to create works that are based on North American Indian culture, history and ethos … . When I work with a new commission, I like to see if I can focus on material that’s aboriginal to that area. Whatever their local tribes are, I will try to find another artist that’s done material that I can work with, to somehow partner with a local tribe that they’re from.”

Tate likewise approached “The Glimmer” with this mindset, choosing to explore some of the rich cultural traditions of the Lhaq’temish (Lummi) Nation, the people to which Priest belongs. He sought Priest’s permission to set her poetry to music, which she obliged. Tate’s objectives are not only artistic, but communal, working with others around Indian Country, as well as connecting with listeners.

“I’m coming from an origin of Native culture in the Americas, and I want that to connect with people everywhere,” he said.

Tate says that, out of respect, “there is not a direct quote of specific melodies” in his composition, but he draws influence from the regional boat songs of the Salish people, including the paddle songs of the Lummi tribe. He describes it as painting the text of Priest’s words, infusing that with musical influences from her culture, and then abstracting that result through his own modern artistry. He views this work as a translation of the poem, in conversation with it, and “all of the above.”

He also says he remains open to surprise, trusting his instincts and taking what he calls “thoughtful risks.” He hopes that the gestures in his work resonate with both listeners (including Priest, who has not yet heard “The Glimmer”) and performers. Tate also reveals his enjoyment at learning about the multitude of interpretations and nuances that people can draw.

“One thing that’s really cool is when people articulate how they connected [with the music] … they always have thoughts that I didn’t necessarily,” he said. “That, to me, it feels very successful when people have their own story out of it. And I want them to connect on their own terms.”

As for Priest, she is looking forward to listening to the music inspired by her words: “I’m just really excited to hear how [Tate] interpreted the poem and how he composed it for choir, and I’m really excited to hear the choir performing,” she said. “This will be the first time that anyone has ever treated my work this way.”