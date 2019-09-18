Classical-music lovers know fall has arrived when they look at the concert calendar — a sudden wave of season-opening concerts is beginning. This autumn, Northwest classical fans can sample a cornucopia of musical possibilities, from Renaissance classics to world premieres. There are rising stars and superstars, performers based in Seattle and Denmark and Japan, and musical styles from solo to grand opera. Here’s a sampling of what awaits.

President’s Piano Series presents Garrick Ohlsson

One of the all-time Seattle favorites returns to the ivories at Meany Hall, with a President’s Piano Series recital of Chopin and Brahms — catnip to keyboard fans. Ohlsson is world-renowned for his Chopin, and he’ll play the mighty Chopin Sonata No. 3 in B Minor as well as the wistful Nocturne in B-flat Minor. The Brahms segment offers two Op. 79 Rhapsodies, the Op. 116 Fantasien and the “Paganini” Variations. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1; Katharyn Alvord Gerlich Theater at Meany Hall, University of Washington, 4040 George Washington Lane N.E., Seattle; tickets from $51; 206-543-4880, meanycenter.org

Lang Lang with the Seattle Symphony Orchestra

The superstar pianist returns to Benaroya Hall for a one-night-only concert with the Seattle Symphony, and he is featured only in one Beethoven Concerto (the lesser-heard but still eloquent No. 2). Yes, there may be some encores, and the rest of the program includes a Sibelius curtain-raiser and Mozart’s “Jupiter” Symphony, with new music director Thomas Dausgaard on the podium. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9; Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; tickets from $82; 206-215-4747, seattlesymphony.org

Seattle Opera presents “Cinderella”

This isn’t the Disney version: stage director Lindy Hume, inspired by Dickens, sets the Rossini classic opera “in and around a Victorian emporium,” where Cinderella (“Cenerentola”) captures the heart of the Prince-in-disguise after a great deal of folderol and many tuneful arias. Ginger Costa-Jackson and Wallis Giunta alternate in the title role, Michele Angelini and Matthew Grills portray the Prince, and Costa-Jackson’s real-life sister Miriam Costa-Jackson is one of the mean stepsisters. Gary Thor Wedow, a consummate professional, conducts. Oct. 19-Nov. 1; Marion Oliver McCaw Hall, 321 Mercer St., Seattle; tickets from $35; 206-389-7676, seattleopera.org

Seattle Symphony with violinist Augustin Hadelich

Violinists don’t get much greater than Augustin Hadelich, a beloved and regular visitor to Seattle who won a Grammy with the Seattle Symphony and will play the iconic Brahms Concerto in these concerts. The guest conductor is Nathalie Stutzmann; she’ll also lead the orchestra in the magisterial Brahms Symphony No. 2 and shorter works of Berlioz. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, and 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2; Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; tickets from $24; 206-215-4747, seattlesymphony.org

Music of Remembrance presents “Passage: Confronting Intolerance”

Two world premieres will open the season for this chamber-music series with a social mission: Ryuichi Sakamoto’s “Passage” (depicting the struggles of a Middle Eastern refugee) and Shinji Eshima’s “Veritas” (a multimedia work about religious intolerance). Also on the program: Paul Schoenfield’s award-winning “Camp Songs.” Members of the Seattle Symphony join director Erich Parce and soprano Karen Early Evans for this performance. 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3; Illsley Ball Nordstrom Recital Hall at Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; $55; musicofremembrance.org

President’s Piano Series presents Jonathan Biss

The region’s top piano series presents Beethoven expert Jonathan Biss in the first of two programs devoted to the master. Biss, a highly respected artist who is recording all 32 of Beethoven’s piano sonatas, plays three of them here, including two of the most exciting ones, the “Tempest” and the “Appassionata.” A must for keyboard fans. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5; Katharyn Alvord Gerlich Theater at Meany Hall, University of Washington; tickets from $41; 206-543-4880, meanycenter.org

Danish String Quartet

The International Chamber Music Series brings in one of today’s most exciting and inventive string quartets, famous for vibrant performances of classic quartets (and also for rousing, toe-tapping Nordic folk arrangements). In the former vein, they’ll play Mozart’s arrangement of Bach’s Fugue No. 7 from “The Well-Tempered Clavier,” Book II; Shostakovich’s Quartet No. 15 and Beethoven’s great Op. 127 (Quartet No. 12). 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7; Katharyn Alvord Gerlich Theater at Meany Hall, University of Washington, 4040 George Washington Lane N.E., Seattle; tickets from $41; 206-543-4880, meanycenter.org

Seattle Symphony presents “The Rite of Spring”

Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring” started a riot at its 1913 Paris premiere, and it has lost none of its power since then. The Seattle Symphony and its dynamic music director, Thomas Dausgaard, undertake this trailblazing showpiece — paired with Scriabin’s “Poem of Ecstasy.” Expect fireworks. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23; Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; tickets from $39; 206-215-4747, seattlesymphony.org

Seattle Symphony presents “Orfeo ed Euridice”

Seattle conductor and early-music specialist Stephen Stubbs leads the Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble in an intriguing new production of the classic “Orpheus” story about the musician who journeyed into the underworld, in a quest for his wife, Eurydice. This production amalgamates three Italian baroque operatic settings of this mythical story, by composers Claudio Monteverdi, Antonio Sartorio and Luigi Rossi; countertenor Philippe Jaroussky and soprano Amanda Forsythe portray the title characters. 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22; Benaroya Hall, 200 University St., Seattle; tickets from $32; 206-215-4747, seattlesymphony.org