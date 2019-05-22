Grammy Award-winning singer and actor Ciara, also known around here as the wife of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, is headed back to school.

And it’s not just any school.

Ciara announced in an Instagram post on Monday that she had been accepted into Harvard Business School’s Executive Education program in Business of Entertainment, Media and Sports.

The four-day program focuses on better understanding and navigating the entertainment industries, where digital technology has dramatically changed the way products are developed and managed and how talent connects with audiences.

The $10,000 course also examines why some creative businesses thrive while others fail and helps students learn how to capitalize on market disruptions and establish long-term competitive advantages, according to the Harvard program’s website.

Applicants to the program aren’t required to have any particular formal educational prerequisites, but “admission is a selective process based on … professional achievement and organizational responsibilities.”

The 33-year-old chanteuse posted a picture of herself wearing a Harvard T-shirt and wrote, “I always dreamt of going to college, but by God’s grace, my music career took me on a path that I’m so thankful for. This week I got accepted into Harvard! Words cannot describe my excitement! Thank you @anitaelberse for a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend @Harvard BEMS. #WhyNotHER.”

Other entertainers, including Katie Holmes and Karlie Kloss, have taken part in the program in the past, according to a Page Six report.

Ciara recently released her latest album, “Beauty Marks.” She and Wilson have also launched a production company called Why Not You Productions, which will develop film, TV and digital content, Page Six reported.

In response, Wilson congratulated his wife, writing, “Leveling All the way Up! I see you Momma! I can’t wait to see our daughter follow in your footsteps!”