Chrissy Metz has denied a report that she insulted “GLOW” actress Alison Brie during an interview on the Golden Globes red carpet and the two appeared in a social media post later downplaying any acrimony.
The “This Is Us” star wrote on Twitter on Sunday night during the Globes broadcast that a report claiming that Metz used a curse word to describe Brie was “completely fabricated.” She wrote that she adores Brie and would never say a bad word about her.
Brie later posted on her Instagram account a picture of the two actresses together and said, “Nothing but love for @ChrissyMetz. Rumors can’t keep us down!”
The clip is of her speaking over footage of Brie and the words are not easily distinguishable. Us Weekly later deleted a tweet questioning whether Metz cursed.
Other news outlets also reported that Metz used a curse word to describe Brie.
