The holidays are coming up, and so are the fun events that come with it! If you’re looking for ice skating, holiday treats or just some cute Christmas lights to take pictures with, check out these events.

Nov. 22- Dec. 29

Enchant made quite the splash at T-Mobile Park (then titled Safeco Field, RIP) last year, as one of the most Instagram-y events of the season. Although it opened to some very mixed reviews, the Christmas themed-spectacle is back. This year, Enchant boasts the world’s largest Christmas light maze, a market hosting local artisan vendors, specially selected seasonal food and an ice skating trail.

Ticket pricing varies depending on which day you attend (not including taxes and fees):

Adult (18-64): $19.99-$32.99

Youth (14-17): $16.99-$25.99

Child (4-13): $14.99-$23.99

Senior (65+): $16.99-$25.99

Discounts are available for military members, emergency service workers, students, family packs and additional children.

Parking and skate rentals cost additional fees.

Nov. 29 2019- Jan. 4 2020

A new contender has appeared in Seattle’s big holiday event docket, as Lumaze comes to the Smith Cove Cruise Terminal this winter. The event touts itself as the world’s largest indoor Christmas festival, featuring a train ride, live entertainment, light gardens, a vendor market, food, and lots of Instagram gimmicks including interactive lights, handing picture frames and LED swings.

Ticket pricing varies depending on which day you attend (not including taxes and fees):

Adult (13-64): $19.99-$22.99

Child (4-12) and Seniors (65+): $14.99-$16.99

Discounts are available for military members and emergency service workers.

Parking costs an additional fee.