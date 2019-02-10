Other notable moments from the evening included an appearance from former First Lady Michelle Obama, a Dolly Parton tribute and K-Pop sensation BTS's Grammys debut.

The 61st Grammys aired Sunday evening, handing out awards to the best of the best in the music industry. Seattle-area based artists Brandi Carlile, Chris Cornell and the Seattle Symphony all went home with awards at the end of the night. Naturally this was one of the most talked about events online, so here are some of the best Twitter reactions to the Grammys.

Brandi Carlile got hometown shot outs from King County Executive Director Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

Snow storm watch in full effect. But how about the amazing 75th birthday performance of the Queen, @DianaRoss! And congrats to Seattle’s @brandicarlile and @seattlesymphony on their Grammys! https://t.co/f08xFWX1KG — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) February 11, 2019

Carlile also caught the attention of other celebrities after a breathtaking performance of her song “The Joke.”

Well, @brandicarlile that @RecordingAcad performance shifted the atmosphere. Goodness gracious, what a gift you have. 💜 — Hillary Scott (@HillaryScottLA) February 11, 2019

Favorite performance of the whole night @brandicarlile! You killed it lady!!#grammys #BrandiCarlile — Sheryl Crow (@SherylCrow) February 11, 2019

Other viral moments of the night include:

Former First Lady Michelle Obama made an appearance at the beginning of the show, bringing the crowd to their feet, as she spoke about the power of music and women.

A big part of friendship is showing up for your girls—that’s why I was thrilled to be there for the one and only @aliciakeys at the #GRAMMYs. She is one of the most genuine and thoughtful people I know—there’s no one better to help us all celebrate the unifying power of music! pic.twitter.com/8cMhTmsClA — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 11, 2019

Artists including Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves and Maren Morris performed together to honor country superstar Dolly Parton.

i know there will never be another Linda, but I was honored to sing her harmony with @DollyParton and @MileyCyrus tonight. 5-year-old me is shaking. pic.twitter.com/hjdUnzpLg9 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) February 11, 2019

Global phenomenon BTS made history as the first K-Pop band to present an award at the Grammys.

Diana Ross brought the house down with a powerful performance in honor of her 75th birthday this year.

Diana Ross performs at the #GRAMMYs in honor of her 75th birthday: "Happy birthday to me!" pic.twitter.com/4uDS0j9nvN — Vox (@voxdotcom) February 11, 2019

Cardi B became the first solo woman to win Best Rap Album.